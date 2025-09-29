Ask the Artist | Finnegan Angelos and One More Hour find their sound

Finnegan Angelos grew up in northern Baltimore, Maryland, before attending the University of Iowa to study creative writing and publishing. Graduating in the spring of 2024, Angelos continued their love for storytelling with their band One More Hour.

One More Hour formed in 2022 and just released their debut album “Lemons & Garlic,” an eclectic, folky, compassionate album. Angelos rocks the acoustic guitar and most vocals for the album.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Daily Iowan: When did your passion for creating music start, and how has it developed over the course of your life?

Finnegan Angelos: I had the awesome privilege of being raised in a very music-heavy house. Neither of my parents was a musician, but they were big music lovers, and I’m second-generation Irish, so my grandfather was an Irish folk singer in Ireland and had been an Irish pub singer my whole life. I got a guitar when I was eleven and started playing with my grandad, doing mostly folk music.

When I hit 16, I got into a big poser emo phase where I was really into folk punk, so I exclusively wrote ‘terrible young person with an acoustic guitar doing power chords’ music.

My first band was named The Friendly Ghosts, and we were a Halloween-themed surf rock band. We recorded an EP — that was my first time recording anything — and then One More Hour started in 2022, my junior year.

RELATED: Iconic ‘70s band Jefferson Starship set to perform at Englert Theatre – The Daily Iowan

How would you describe One More Hour’s sound in three words, and why?

I have been calling us maximalist folk emo because the band comes from very different backgrounds, so it’s fun to see what happens when you put them all together.

Maximalist is because we have a lot of instruments on the stage. In “Lemons & Garlic,” there are a lot of weird little accessory instruments that make it special.

Folk because in “Lemons & Garlic,” I play acoustic the whole time, which is a good credential for the genre. I’m also proud to call us folk because I’m really into storytelling tradition. It’s something I was raised on in a lot of Irish American music, and “Lemons & Garlic” is an album about telling stories.

Emo is a more recent thing we’re working on in our next EP. We get a little crunchier.

How has queerness shaped your sound?

With this group of people, it’s incredible to create in a place with people who love you, point blank, and that is so dependent on our queerness. A lot of the music we make is deeply trans-informed and gender-informed.

Being queer, as a songwriter, made me very tender to the people around me, and that’s something principal to what One More Hour makes. I want it to feel very kind. One of the amazing things about being queer is it gives you the innate ability to build a shelter, and that is what we’ve done together.

Who are some of your biggest influences, and why?

I grew up listening to Joni Mitchell and 70s folk songwriters, and then also a ton of 90s girl country. I think my affinity for pop music and the American song structure certainly comes from them.

Why do you love making music?

Creating music was the first thing I ever liked to do. I remember when we first started One More Hour I used to live in this apartment in the attic, and it was one thousand degrees all the time and it was just this humble way of starting something and I remember playing a couple of these songs and hearing the piano parts and being like “Oh, I wrote this song for them, for us.” Anytime we play, I get very emotional.