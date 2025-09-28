Tennis Notebook | Hawkeyes look ahead to the Cyclone Invitational at Iowa State

The Iowa women’s tennis team competed at the ITA All-American Championships last week and found success early in the qualifying rounds on Sept. 22, with fourth-year Daianne Hayashida defeating Zoie Epps of Louisiana State in singles, 6-2 and 7-5.

Fourth-year Tereza Dejnozkova teamed up with Hayashida in doubles play that same day, and took down Clemson’s Jade Groen and Rinon Okuwaki in a 7-5, 4-6 (11-9) tiebreaker.

On Sept. 23, the Hawkeyes returned to action in the singles round of 32 and doubles round of 16. Hayashida faced off with Reese Miller of Michigan in singles and fell 3-6, 7-5, 3-6 in a hard-fought battle.

Hayashida and Dejnozkova lost to Yekaterina Dmitrichenko and Hlahola Mariia of Texas Tech in doubles, as the match was unfortunately cut short due to an injury default after the Hawkeyes dropped the first set, 4-6.

“It was a great tournament,” head coach Sasha Boros told Hawkeye Sports. “I am very proud of the way we competed to start the season. We’re looking forward to building on our success as the fall season goes on.”

Boros and the Hawkeyes look ahead to the Cyclone Invitational in Ames, where they face off with in-state rival Iowa State and other teams. The tournament will begin on Oct. 3 and run through Oct. 5.

Dejnozkova will look for her first win of the season, entering the tournament with a 0-2 singles record. Hayashida will likely join Dejnozkova in doubles this weekend, aiming to build on their strong 3-1 start to the season.

Hayashida posted the best record of any Hawkeye in singles last season, finishing 20-9. She also logged a 15-11 record in doubles across four different pairings. Dejnozkova finished with an even 14-14 record last year in singles, and 13-13 in doubles.

Iowa State second-year Mari Paz Alberto Vilar will present a challenge to Iowa in singles, as she won five matches at the ITA All-American Championships before falling in the main draw round of 64 to No.6-ranked Valerie Glozman of Stanford on Sept. 25. Alberto Vilar became the first-ever Cyclone to advance to the main draw at the ITAs.

Iowa State also competed in the Nebraska Invitational, with its doubles teams going 3-1 on day two, with Gabriela Felix and Valeska San Martin Ramirez picking up two victories, and Suzanie Pretorious and Gabriella Kellner finishing with a 1-1 record on the day.

Hayashida and Dejnozkova are the only Hawkeyes to compete so far this season, so a chance for some younger players to prove themselves can arise in Ames. Iowa’s roster includes seniors Pia Kranholdt, who went 12-11 in singles last season, as well as Nikita Vishwase, who posted a 9-15 record in 2024.

Newcomers to the Hawkeyes include second-year Emma Tothová, who went 6-5 in singles last year at Auburn, as well as first-year Eline Bex. Second-year Sally Xu joined the squad in the second semester of last year.

The Hawkeyes last faced the Cyclones in a dual in 2024, with Iowa State claiming a 4-3 in Iowa City.