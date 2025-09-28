Iowa soccer closes out road trip with shutout victory over Nebraska

After suffering its second loss of the year on Thursday, No. 10 Iowa soccer blanked a stout Nebraska squad, 1-0. to end the weeks’ road trip series with a 1-1 record.

Third-year defender Millie Greer scored the lone goal for the Hawkeyes, who improved to 8-2-2 on the season and a 3-1-1 in the Big Ten. Iowa is tied with UCLA for second place in the conference with 10 points on the year.

It did not take long for the swift Hawkeye offense to get going, firing four shots in the first 16 minutes of play.

The Iowa offense kept applying pressure and soon broke through the Nebraska defense, as Greer scored a header off a booming cross-field pass from defender Price Loposer, marking her second assist of the year.

Greer’s header came at the 17:33 mark. Prior to Greer’s second goal of the season, the Hawkeye defender had only registered four shots on the year.

The Iowa offense continued to dominate the pace for the first 30 minutes of the game, recording a total of seven shots compared to Nebraska’s zero. Loposer and Greer accounted for a shot on goal each for the Hawkeyes.

Nebraska finally found a groove offensively in the remaining 15 minutes, outshooting Iowa 4-0 to end the first half with some much needed momentum.

Defensively for the Hawkeyes, Taylor Kane got her sixth start of the year defending the net. Kane anchored a strong first half performance, recording two saves.

Heading the Nebraska defense was former Dowling Catholic High School phenom, Cece Villa. Villa allowed one goal and added two saves in the first half.

Defense was the name of the game throughout the second half, as Iowa held onto its narrow 1-0 lead off Greer’s header and never looked back.

The Iowa offense continued to keep the Nebraska defense on its toes, finishing the match with 15 total shots, nine of which were on goal.

Third-year midfielder Sofia Bush finished the game with three shots, two on goal while Loposer fired another shot on goal in the second half to end her total to two shots on goal. Greer ended the day leading the Iowa offense with three shots on goal and one score.

Nebraska added six shots in the second half, but could not rally a shot on goal, leaving Kane to her fourth shutout of the year. The Hawkeye defense has now recorded seven shutouts on the year.

Up Next

Iowa will have a week’s worth of prep and training for a home contest against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 6 p.m. The Wolverines own a 5-6-1 overall record and have now won back-to-back conference games with a 1-0 win today against Minnesota.

The Wolverines are 2-2-1 in Big Ten play and will look to defeat Iowa on the road to solidify a three-game win streak.