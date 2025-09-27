Schultz | Iowa football is close, but that just doesn’t cut it any more

Iowa football has played in two games against ranked opponents this season.

The Hawkeyes have lost those games by a combined eight points – losing by a field goal at Iowa State and now a gut-wrenching five-point loss to No. 11 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium.

Those results are a stark contrast to Iowa’s hideous performances in recent contests against ranked teams, but the ending is still the same – the Hawkeyes can’t beat ranked teams. Iowa used to thrive in that area under Kirk Ferentz, especially in the friendly confines of Kinnick Stadium, but for one reason or another, that’s no longer the case.

The Hawkeyes had their chances against Iowa State, but the opportunity was right in their hands against the Hoosiers. Indiana came into this game fresh off a 63-10 demolition over then-No. 9 Illinois, and it appeared well on its way to that early in this one after Mark Gronowski’s tipped-ball interception on the second play from scrimmage led to a Hoosier touchdown.

Iowa managed to fight for the remainder of the half and even took a 10-7 lead late in the first half, but a costly miscue ensued. There were only 22 seconds on the game clock, but the usually-stout Hawkeye defense let their guard down and allowed Fernando Mendoza and the Hoosiers to sneak into field goal range and tie the game.

Iowa’s game plan leaves so little room for error, and it just can’t afford to surrender points in that spot.

The turning point in this game comes in the fourth quarter, however.

Tied 13-13, the Hawkeyes had the ball in Indiana territory with a chance to take the lead. Facing 3rd and 7, backup quarterback Hank Brown, who replaced an injured Gronowski, fired a pass that was too far out in front of wide receiver Sam Phillips, who deflected the ball right into the arms of a Hoosier defensive back for a back-breaking interception.

Missed opportunity.

Zach Lutmer gave Iowa life with an interception of his own on Indiana’s next possession, but unlike their win at Rutgers, Iowa wilted. Brown’s presence in the game may have changed Tim Lester’s play-calling, but the Hawkeyes gave themselves no chance to cash in with points.

Iowa’s drive went like this – run, run, pass. That strategy didn’t pan out against Iowa State, and to no one’s surprise, it failed miserably on Saturday. There’s nothing wrong with trusting a gusty running back like Kamari Moulton, but the Hawkeyes were one first down away from running out the clock and attempting a game-winning field goal.

Facing 3rd and 5, Lester called for a screen play to Moulton, but it was clearly the wrong call. Indiana knew that Iowa probably wouldn’t attempt a risky pass with a backup quarterback under center, and read the play perfectly. Brown’s pass misfired, stopping the clock before the two-minute timeout, giving the Hoosiers additional time to respond.

Throwing a pass behind the line of scrimmage is no way to win a close football game, it’s playing not to lose and not trusting your players. Brown hasn’t played much football in Iowa City, but he has enough SEC experience under his belt to be trusted to gain five yards through the air, potentially on a drag route or quick slant, both of which are high-percentage, low-risk passes.

The Hawkeyes could still play it safe and just give the ball to Moulton, a powerful back, which would at least run the clock down to the two-minute timeout and remove an extra clock stoppage from Indiana’s arsenal. Instead, Ferentz chose option C – settle for a field goal.

Drew Stevens missed that field goal from 41 yards out, and Iowa’s window of opportunity was closed.

The Hoosiers connected with a 49-yard touchdown pass on their next drive, and that was that.

This is a type of game Iowa has won so many times under Ferentz, but it continues to make uncharacteristic mistakes in big-time moments. It’s one thing to blame players, but when it has happened so consistently in recent years, the brunt of the criticism falls right back on the head coach.

Ferentz was both disappointed and optimistic after the game, but optimism can only take you so far.

It’s great to have confidence in your football team, but here are the facts. Iowa is now 3-2 for the second consecutive season and still has three games remaining against AP Top-25 teams, two of which (Penn State and Oregon) are currently ranked in the top-5.

The Hawkeyes will probably be competitive in both, but Iowa will have to find a way to win one of these games at some point. Losing 11 consecutive games against ranked teams seemed unfathomable early in the Ferentz era, but it’s now a reality.

Playing in close games just doesn’t cut it anymore.