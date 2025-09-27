Iowa defensive back Koen Entringer shines bright in Hawkeyes’ loss No. 11 Indiana

Iowa defensive back Koen Entringer entered the 2025 season with a lot on his plate – becoming a full-time starter, taking on a new leadership role, and playing multiple positions in the Hawkeye secondary.

Five games is still a small sample size, but Entringer has taken those responsibilities head-on and run with them, and it was very apparent in Iowa’s 20-15 loss to No. 11 Indiana on Saturday.

In the second quarter, the Hoosiers held possession with a 7-3 lead and threatened to increase their lead. On a fourth and one at the Iowa 26-yard line, head coach Curt Cignetti decided to roll the dice and go for the first down.

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker countered Cignetti’s move perfectly, sending a cover zero blitz with Entringer screaming off the edge. The third-year safety brought down running back Kaelon Black for a loss, setting up the Hawkeye offense for what would be a touchdown-scoring drive.

“I think it was just a great call by Coach Parker,” Entringer said. “He called a zero pressure, and I was just trying to execute when my number was called. I just shot the gap and tried to tackle the dive.”

A near-exact copy of that play would take place later in the game, with Indiana near midfield at the start of the fourth quarter. The Hoosiers ran the same play, and coach Parker dialed up the same blitz, with Entringer flying in to make the stop again.

The Hawkeye offense then grabbed a three-point lead off the turnover on downs with a 54-yard field goal by Drew Stevens.

Entringer finished the game with a team and career-high of 10 total tackles, including two for loss. The junior also brought pressure on Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, leading to a Zach Lutmer interception late in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback TJ Hall offered plenty of praise for Entringer after the game, saying he’s not surprised that the strong safety has made significant progress this season, not only as a player but also as a leader.

Hall said the reason he’s not doubting Entringer’s progress is that he has seen the work ethic firsthand through the spring, summer, and fall camps ever since they both joined the team in 2022.

While Entringer had the best statistical game of his career, and also helped the Iowa defense hold an explosive Indiana offense to well-below its season scoring average, he only cares about the number in the win column.

“I really care about winning and losing,” Entringer said. “That’s really the main stat I care about.”

Entringer’s play on the field will certainly draw a lot of attention and praise, but head coach Kirk Ferentz also highlighted the type of person he is off the field.

“He’s such a high-caliber guy,” Ferentz said. “Personally, just an unbelievable human being, really good leader, but that’s where that game experience [comes in], you know, because he does go full speed, that’s not an issue.”