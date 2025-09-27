Grading Iowa football’s performance in loss to No. 11 Indiana

Close didn’t cut it for Iowa football on Saturday. The Hawkeyes continued their losing streak to ranked opponents, now at 11 games, with a 20-15 defeat at the hands of No. 11 Indiana. Iowa won the time of possession, stopped two fourth downs, and earned a key late turnover, but a late 49-yard touchdown from Indiana sealed the contest.

Passing offense: B-

While evaluation is difficult with starting quarterback Mark Gronowski missing most of the fourth quarter due to injury, the passing offense wasn’t much of a factor. Gronowski and backup Hank Brown finished a combined 24-for-38 with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Granted, Gronowski’s pick was tipped at the line of scrimmage and while Brown’s miscue tipped off the hands of wide receiver Sam Phillips, his pass was still off-target in the first place.

Phillips finished with five grabs for 64 yards and has emerged as a reliable weapon for Hawkeye quarterbacks. Four complete passes of 15-plus yards is a good sign, but until an Iowa quarterback passes for more than 200 yards in a game (which hasn’t happened since Cade McNamara threw for 251 yards on Aug. 31 2024 against Illinois State), this category will struggle to get itself past a B-grade.

Rushing offense: C+

For a Hawkeye squad known for running the football, 92 net yards on the ground borders on embarrassment. Second-year Kamari Moulton averaged 4.2 yards per rush as Iowa’s top back, but first-year Nathan McNeil was mostly absent. This group needs Jaziun Patterson and Xavier Williams back healthy soon, especially with Gronowski’s future availability suddenly in doubt.

Defense: B-

Indiana entered Kinnick Stadium as an offensive powerhouse, averaging over 500 yards and 50 points per game, including a whopping 63 against a ranked Illinois squad. Defensive back Koen Entringer disregarded defensive statistics postgame as secondary to winning, but Iowa’s defense should not take the blame for allowing 20 points and 337 yards of offense, not to mention two fourth down stops and a turnover.

Yes, the late field goal from the Hoosiers was certainly a miscue, but the roughing the passer call cemented Indiana in a manageable field goal position. As it is across college and in the NFL, roughing the passer call is subjective at best and downright mind-boggling at worst. Kenneth Merrieweather’s “hit” on quarterback Fernando Mendoza was hardly warranted such a call, but the yellow flags are out of anyone’s control besides for those who throw them.

Then, missed tackles are difficult to comprehend. I wouldn’t chalk them up to lack of effort, but more so technique and fundamentals, qualities that defensive coordinator Phil Parker prioritizes. Missed tackles were an issue last season, too, and considering how 2024 played out, there’s reason for some concern.

This defense is capable of keeping Iowa in games against great teams by generating a turnover, but making tackles is a far more controllable and attainable goal than relying on an opposing offense to make a mistake.

Special Teams: B-

It appears the Big Ten took note of Kaden Wetjen after the Rutgers game, so it wasn’t surprising that he only logged one punt return for 17 yards. Without this return, however, Iowa doesn’t make its field goal to get on the board in the first quarter. On the topic of field goals, Drew Stevens kicked a mixed bag performance, nailing a 40 and 54-yarder, but somehow missed the go-ahead try from 42 yards out. Stevens’ two misses this year are one short of his total from 2024. He has the leg strength to connect from distance, but the accuracy needs to be on point. Kicking is as much a mental game as it is physical, so Stevens just needs to stay confident.

Coaching: B-

I’m no expert on this topic, and would hate to call out the Big Ten’s winningest head coach, but from my perspective, Iowa thought it had won the game after Zach Lutmer’s interception. There was still 2:50 on the clock, plus the two-minute timeout as well as Indiana’s remaining two. Plus, with a kicker who’s been inconsistent this year, settling for a 42-yard field goal isn’t a great idea.

The Hawkeyes needed five yards on two plays, but managed none. I get there’s a backup quarterback under center, but at home, there’s no reason to play conservative and play not to lose.

Iowa also relied on a lot of man coverage, which proved costly on the game-winning touchdown. Without any safety help deep, Indiana’s receiver faced no resistance after breaking a tackle. Gone are the days of Cooper DeJean. Mixing in some zone coverage wouldn’t hurt.