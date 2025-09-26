The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

DITV Arts & Culture: Iowa Homecoming Blasts Off

Iowa kicks off homecoming week with the Multicultural Block Party and the Pep Rally.
Hannah Lipski and Morgan Burhans
September 26, 2025
Print this Story