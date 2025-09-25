The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Where and when to watch Iowa football’s showdown with No. 11 Indiana

Find out game time, announcers, weather, and more for when the Hawkeyes play host to the red-hot Hoosiers at Kinnick Stadium.
Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor
September 25, 2025
Jerod Ringwald
Iowa running back Tyler Goodson hurdles Indiana defensive back Tiawan Mullen during a football game between No. 18 Iowa and No. 17 Indiana at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers 34-6.

After a thrilling comeback victory over Rutgers last weekend, Iowa football returns to Kinnick Stadium for its toughest contest of the young season, matching up with No. 11 Indiana. The Hoosiers have rolled their way to a perfect 4-0 start, highlighted by a 63-10 demolition over then-No. 9 Illinois last weekend. Third-year quarterback Fernando Mendoza is one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, completing over 76 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Hawkeyes are seeking their first win over a ranked team since 2021.

Matchup: Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) vs No. 11 Indiana (4-0, 1-0)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 87 degrees

TV: Peacock (subscription required to watch)

Announcers: Paul Bermeister (play-by-play), Phil Simms (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa – 8.5 | O/U: 48.5

