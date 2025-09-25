Where and when to watch Iowa football’s showdown with No. 11 Indiana

After a thrilling comeback victory over Rutgers last weekend, Iowa football returns to Kinnick Stadium for its toughest contest of the young season, matching up with No. 11 Indiana. The Hoosiers have rolled their way to a perfect 4-0 start, highlighted by a 63-10 demolition over then-No. 9 Illinois last weekend. Third-year quarterback Fernando Mendoza is one of the nation’s most efficient quarterbacks, completing over 76 percent of his passes for 14 touchdowns and no interceptions. The Hawkeyes are seeking their first win over a ranked team since 2021.

Matchup: Iowa (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) vs No. 11 Indiana (4-0, 1-0)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 27 at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Weather: 87 degrees

TV: Peacock (subscription required to watch)

Announcers: Paul Bermeister (play-by-play), Phil Simms (analyst), Caroline Pineda (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa – 8.5 | O/U: 48.5