One on one with Iowa defensive end Kenneth Merrieweather

The Daily Iowan: What is something you did as a kid that makes you cringe now?

Kenneth Merriweather: I ate my boogers.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

It’s that one song by Alicia Keys, Unthinkable.

What is something that always makes you smile?

Just seeing Ethan Hurkett go hard at practice every single day.

What do you enjoy spending money on?

PlayStation points, and just things on the video game.

What is your dream concert?

My dream concert is a NoCap concert.

Where is the coolest place you’ve traveled to?

Probably Florida, so far.

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas.

What is your most prized possession?

My chain.

What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?

Being the first person in my family to go to college.

Which family member are you closest to?

My mom and my dad.

What makes you unique, or something that people don’t know about you?

I’m hilarious, and I’m also versatile.