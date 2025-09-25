No. 10 Hawkeye soccer drops conference road test against No. 20 Wisconsin

No. 10 Iowa soccer hit the road for a series of conference road tests this week, dropping its first test against No. 20 Wisconsin, 2-1.

Second-year defender Iba Oching recorded Iowa’s lone goal of the night in the second half, but it was not enough to push the Hawkeyes past the Badgers.

The Badgers came into the night’s matchup riding high after defeating then-No. 8 Penn State, 2-0. Hawkeye soccer also came into the conference battle fresh off a 2-0 victory over an unranked Minnesota squad.

Wisconsin came out firing on all cylinders to start the match, recording a quick score off the right leg of second-year forward Brooke Allen at the 3:37 mark to take an early 1-0 lead against the Hawkeyes. Midfielder Madison Ishaug was credited with the assist, her second of the year.

Both defenses settled in after the initial offensive strike from Wisconsin. Heading the Hawkeye defense was second-year goalkeeper Fernanda Mayrink. Mayrink finished the first half with one goal allowed and one save.

For the Badgers, Drew Stover got the nod as the starting goalkeeper. Stover has started all 10 games for Wisconsin thus far, allowing just six goals on the year. Stover finished the first half with no goals allowed and two saves.

With defenses holding strong, the Hawkeyes went into halftime trailing the Badgers, 1-0.

Known for making second-half comebacks, Hawkeye soccer came out of the second half itching to make Wisconsin another statistic.

To start the last half of regulation, Wisconsin midfielder Ashley Martinez took little time to fire a shot at the 46:33 mark. Martinez was unsuccessful in her attempt, but just three minutes later, Oching broke the Hawkeyes’ scoring drought.

Oching dribbled past three Badger defenders in the box to score a goal off her left foot to even the score at 1-1.

Iowa and Wisconsin went back and forth in a stagnant offensive stalemate until the 74:13 minute mark, with Badger Erin Connolly recording a goal to give the Badgers a narrow 2-1 lead. Third-year defender Ella Ottey recorded the assist to Connolly to record her sixth goal of the year.

Iowa could not rally a comeback this time around, giving Wisconsin the narrow 2-1 win. The fall to the Badgers marked Iowa’s first conference loss of the year, while the Badgers now ride a two-win hot streak against top-ranked opponents, sitting at 2-1-1 in Big Ten play.

Iowa finished the night with one goal and four shots on goal on five total shots. Wisconsin fared just a little bit better, recording three shots on goal on a total of six shots.

Mayrink, now 2-2-2 on the year when starting, completed the night with one save and two goals allowed. Stover finished the night with three saves and one goal allowed.

Up Next

Hawkeye soccer will pick up action against Nebraska for a cross-state rivalry showdown on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. Nebraska leads the all-time series with a 12-5-1 advantage; however, Iowa has taken home a win in five out of the last seven contests.