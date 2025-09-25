Iowa defensive backs look to shut down an explosive Indiana offense

The last time Iowa’s defense forced a turnover was Week 12 of the 2024 season, where defensive end Max Llewellyn forced a fumble to set up a game-winning field goal in the 13-10 victory over rival Nebraska.

After shockingly not forcing any turnovers through the first three weeks of the 2025 season, linebackers coach Seth Wallace jokingly called the defensive backs the “NoBoyz”, a spinoff of their self-proclaimed “DoughBoyz” nickname.

But the Hawkeyes ended the drought in their 38-28 win over Rutgers last Friday on a tipped-ball interception by fifth-year linebacker Jaxon Rexroth late in the fourth quarter. The pass was deflected at the line by Llewellyn, and Rexroth extended for the diving takeaway.

“I was just in man coverage, but I was in a good position,” Rexroth said at media availability on Sept. 23. “I heard something, and I just looked up and saw the ball there. I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta go get that,’ right, because we need some turnovers. So I just tried to make a play on the ball, and luckily came down with it.”

Rexroth also said the defense has been in a position to generate turnovers all season, but the ball simply hasn’t fallen their way. He emphasized that the defense doesn’t want to change how they’ve been playing, and that turnovers will continue coming to them throughout the season.

Iowa’s defensive identity has generated a plethora of turnovers in defensive coordinator Phil Parker’s tenure. The Hawkeyes have placed fourth in the country in interceptions since 2009.

Now that Iowa has forced its first turnover of the season, the defensive backs hope to keep them coming, beginning with Saturday’s game against No. 11 Indiana.

“It was a great feeling to get that first turnover, you know, break the ice with that. So hopefully now they just keep rolling in,” cornerback Deshaun Lee said.

“It’s probably prolonged and been longer than we wanted it to be,” cornerback Jaylen Watson said. “We finally got one, so I think it’s a great start to kind of ramp that up a little bit, try to get a few more turnovers back to the offense.”

The Hoosiers’ offense has generated over 63 points per game, and comes off a 63-10 domination of then-No. 9 Illinois last weekend. Indiana has relied heavily on explosive plays so far this year, led by the play of quarterback Fernando Mendoza. The third-year is off to a flaming start, competing over 76 percent of his passes for 975 yards and 14 touchdowns.

While Mendoza has been outstanding, the run game has been just as good. Indiana’s lead running back, Kaelon Black, is averaging seven yards per carry, totaling 306 yards.

Watson said it will be important to stop the run, saying the Hoosiers do a wonderful job displacing defensive linemen up front to break off big runs.

Rexroth also said the Iowa defense will need to communicate well and understand their keys and alignment. The former defensive back, now linebacker, also explained the necessity to put pressure on Mendoza and force him to make plays outside of the pocket.

“He has a cannon on him, and he gets that ball out really fast,” Rexroth said about Mendoza. “So we’re going to need to pressure him, whether that be on actual called blitzes or any types of add-ins we can get, that will be big.”