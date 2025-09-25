Five things to watch for in Iowa football’s matchup against No. 11 Indiana

1. Protecting Mark Gronowski

Anyone who watched Indiana’s demolition of Illinois certainly paid attention to the Hoosiers’ dominant defensive line performance. Illinois quarterback Luke Altmeyer had little to no time to throw and was sacked seven times, including twice by third-year Tyrique Tucker. Most of these pressures came with just a four or three-man rush, which is even more cause for concern.

Iowa’s offensive line is one of the best in college football, but this will easily be the toughest challenge it has faced this season. Quarterback Mark Gronowski will need as much time in the pocket as he can get, and if the protection isn’t there, the Hawkeyes will have no chance to win this game. That’s putting it nicely.

2. Limiting explosive plays

Indiana did many things right in its win over Illinois, but it was the explosive plays that allowed it to essentially end the game before halftime. Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza had no trouble carving up the Fighting Illini secondary, tossing 267 yards and five touchdowns. When the big plays were there, Indiana connected, highlighted by 40+ yard scores from tight end Riley Nowakowski and running back Kaelon Black.

The Hawkeyes allowed Rutgers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis to throw for 330 passing yards, often yielding big plays in the process. Iowa was able to buckle down in the second half and steal a victory, but this Hoosiers team is far better. If Phil Parker can’t make adjustments fast enough, it could be a long day for the Hawkeye secondary.

3. Continue to let Gronowski rip it

Iowa paid Gronowski to win big-time football games. They failed to let him do that against Iowa State, but Friday’s win at Rutgers proved that he can be the quarterback Hawkeye fans have waited years to have. Gronowski’s clutch 42-yard pass to Dayton Howard set up the go-ahead touchdown, and it’s those throws that can help him elevate this offense.

Gronowski is now the winningest quarterback in NCAA football history with 52 career victories, and it’s his winning pedigree that has made him a household name at the position. The senior will win games if you put him in a good position to do so, and that’s exactly what offensive coordinator Tim Lester has done.

Letting Gronowski play like himself will be a major factor in Iowa’s chances to win.

4. Tighten up special teams miscues

The Hawkeyes’ special teams usually rank as one of the best units in the nation, but there have been some struggles this year. Return specialist Kaden Wetjen has been fantastic, but the normally-dependable kicker Drew Stevens has had a shaky start to his senior campaign, missing two field goals and an extra point in the first four weeks. Stevens’ slow start is probably just a blip on the radar, but football is a game of inches, and leaving points on the scoreboard is not the recipe for success.

5. Kinnick Stadium crowd

Kinnick Stadium always produces a great atmosphere, but Saturday’s game may be the biggest game the venue has hosted in a few years. It probably won’t reach 2021 Penn State noise levels, but Iowa fans are ready to celebrate a big-time home win, and it gives the Hawkeyes a huge advantage.

Expect a raucous Homecoming atmosphere at Kinnick Stadium.