Anne Mangano steps into new role as director of the Iowa City Public Library

Anne Mangano was named the new director of the Iowa City Public Library after being appointed to the position by the Iowa City Public Library Board of Trustees.

Mangano has worked for the library since 2008, serving as an informational librarian, where she was able to provide customers with information and research, until 2013, when she became the collections services coordinator.

As the collections services coordinator, Mangano oversaw the library’s entire collection and worked to curate a selection of books to best represent the Iowa City community.

“I learned quite a lot about managing libraries, and I get really excited about addressing community needs, along with working with fellow staff members in the building,” she said.

Mangano has served as the interim director all summer, and has found her transition to be both challenging and rewarding as she adapts to new responsibilities. She was announced to be the new director on Sept. 17.

“There are lots of parts that I am still learning, but I think I have a really good foundation that has led to a smooth transition,” Mangano said.

When the director position became vacant in May 2025, Robin Paetzold, president of the Iowa City Library Board of Trustees, began the process of hiring a new director. Applications came in from around the country, and even internationally. But in the end, the board picked an internal hire.

“It just happened to be that the strongest candidate in our pool came from our own staff, which is a way of seeing the strength in our staff,” Paetzold said. “This is just a very strong library that the community stands behind.”

Sam Helmick, the community and access services coordinator for the library and president of the American Library Association, said they want to emphasize the importance of having a strong staff behind leadership.

“Libraries are reflections of the communities they serve,” Helmick said. “As a staff member, my job is to support and resource our director in order to craft the vision for the Iowa City Public Library.”

The library saw a total of 1.2 million uses across the 257,000 items in its collection in 2024. Helmick said managing that workload is made possible by a committed staff, which is also vital to the library’s success as a public institution.

“We have a pretty robust circulation at the Iowa City Public Library, and so building a world-class collection that meets the entrepreneurial, education, and entertainment needs of our community is always something that we are striving to excel at,” Helmick said.

Paetzold feels the library is incredibly important to the city and is excited to see the forward progress that will be made under the leadership of Mangano.

“Iowa City is a unique setting, as a university town as well as a city of literature,” Paetzold said. “We have one of the highest rates of library card ownership.”

Specifically, 43,037 Iowa City community members currently hold a library card at the ICPL, according to Mangano, which is a little over a quarter of the total population of Johnson County.

Mangano said she is excited to step into the role, ready to explore new ways to serve an ever growing and changing community.

“We are just going to continue doing our mission. Our mission is to connect, engage, and enrich our community,” Mangano said. “My vision is to create the next generation of library services.”