State officials credit rising reading scores to new literacy law, expect future success in math curriculums

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds credited her previous legislative initiatives, which reformed the state’s teacher preparation programs and enforced a new evidence-based reading curriculum, for increased literacy rates among Iowa fourth graders.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Reynolds boasted a roughly 11 percent increase in reading proficiency of Iowa fourth graders after Reynolds pushed for legislation during the 2024 legislative session aimed at increasing literacy.

Reynolds also signed a law aimed at reforming Iowa’s math curriculum this spring and she said she hopes it replicates the success the literacy program saw.

“These successes say a lot about Iowa’s dedicated teachers and our school administrators, but they also say a lot about a strengthening partnership between Iowa schools and the Department of Education,” Reynolds said during a news conference Wednesday.

Iowa Department of Education Director Mackenzie Snow said these improvements, along with an increase among Iowa’s worst performing schools — which jumped 10 percent in the annual school performance assessments — are due to changing accountability measures and increased collaboration between schools and the department.

Snow also credited the increased literacy rate to the hard work of local schools in implementing these new standards.

“The statewide success that we get to help celebrate here today is only made possible through the hard work of our students, teachers, families and communities,” Snow said during the news conference. “Our shared mission is to ensure all students experience a world class education that inspires them and prepares them for the future.”

Snow said during her tenure, they have updated core curriculum standards, simplified confusing accountability standards, and focused on accountability measures that focus on outcomes. She said this has led to higher standards and better performance.

“It starts with a commitment to high expectations — high expectations for our students, our schools and ourselves,” Snow said. “Together with families and teachers, our education system works to see every child, meet them where they are, and provide them with what they need to …realize their unique, incredible potential.”