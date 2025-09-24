Q&A | ‘The Paper’ cast gives a glimpse behind the scenes

The Daily Iowan participated in a virtual roundtable Q&A with cast members from Peacock’s comedy series “The Paper” along with other college newspapers across the country.

Cast members Chelsea Frei, who played Mare Pritti, Melvin Gregg, who played Detrick Moore, and Ramona Young, who played Nicole Lee, were interviewed on Wednesday.

Focused on the newspaper, the Toledo Truth Teller, the mockumentary is a spinoff of “The Office,” a comedy series that ran from 2005 to 2013. In Toledo, Ohio, the same documentary crew that filmed at Dunder Mifflin 20 years earlier now follows a reporting team.

Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore, “The Paper” premiered on Peacock on Sept. 4. The series was renewed for a second season.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Did “The Office” characters influence how you approached your role?

Melvin Gregg: No. I feel like those characters were perfect in their own right, and to try to emulate that would be a disservice to myself and to those characters. I just completely erased any knowledge or memory of those characters in creating my character.

Ramona Young: With auditioning, we didn’t even get any sort of character description or real names or real scenes. So when we auditioned, we really had to put our own original interpretation on these characters.

Chelsea Frei: I think the genius of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, our creators, is that they really wanted to focus on building new, authentic characters in this specific world.

Much like “The Office,” you spend the majority of the series in one space. What was your relationship like with the newsroom set, and how did being in that physical space affect your performance?

Frei: It felt like working in an office. I think that’s why we got so close so fast. Especially now, I feel like everything I shoot is in like Canada or somewhere else, and like you’re kind of bopping around sets. Whereas a lot of [“The Paper”] happened just in the Toledo Truth Teller on that floor. In that office space with the fluorescent lights, it just kind of feels like your work. It felt like we were just going to work every day like a normal job.

Young: Our show is really unique. Normally, when you go on set, you have to set up half the set, take down half the set, and then move the cameras on opposite sides to get both characters. But in the world of “The Paper,” there was a full set. You would feel like you’re walking into a real room, and cameras would just move around, and you would never know really when the camera was on you, so you would have to just be in that world the entire time.

Since you aren’t from the Midwest area, how did you prepare to play journalists in Ohio?

Frei: Domhnall stood us all up, or showed us all up, rather, when he went to Toledo while we were in preparation for the show. He went method with it. We got the chance to meet some reporters at the Palisadian Post, which is the Pacific Palisades paper, and they couldn’t have been lovelier. It was important to talk to people at the local journalism level and just realize how hard their job is, how it’s this uphill battle, and also how it’s honestly becoming increasingly more important.

While I’m not from the Midwest, I’m from a small town in Massachusetts, and my nana worked at our local paper. I think those local papers are what keep towns going. I think they’re just so important.

Gregg: I went to TikTok. I went to TikTok and typed in Toledo, Ohio, and I looked at the people from Toledo, Ohio. I took what I could from them, and just like the energy of the space.

What do you feel is the importance of “The Paper” in today’s society, and why do you feel like it’s so contemporary?

Frei: It only gets more important. I’ve used this as an example, but like with the Palisadian Post, which is the Pacific Palisades paper, my parents had just bought a condo in the Pacific Palisades. When the fires happened, it was impossible to get information about what was going on. We would get the Palisadian Post delivered to my house, and I would like to read it out to my parents. I’d be like, ‘OK, this road is open, this road isn’t.’ There are certain things that information gets lost online or is false, and it can sometimes be so good just to go to the people in the town who are living there, right there, right now, and that’s how I found the importance of it.

Young: I totally agree, and I think there’s something about the physicalness or being in person that creates a relationship or dynamic that allows journalism to enter a depth that you might not necessarily see with just digital or AI or social media, where things can be like lost in translation, or it’s one sided, or misinformation, as Chelsea [Frei] said. There’s something about the quality and the relationship of having something physical or person-to-person.

Gregg: Online, you lose the integrity that journalists have regarding sourcing their material or really doing the research and making sure things are fact-checked. So you get that with the newspaper. And I think it’s, I mean, to say it’s nostalgic, it’s kind of crazy, because it means it’s like something of the past, but to have a physical newspaper, like she said, I don’t know how I feel, like it’s just different in reading bold headlines and clickbait type stuff you see online.