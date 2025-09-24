Iowa Senate Republicans elect new majority leader

Iowa Senate Republicans elected Iowa Sen. Mike Klimesh, R-Spilville, to lead the caucus on Wednesday after former Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver announced his retirement earlier this month.

Klimesh steps into the position with a breadth of experience, including serving as a member of the Winneshiek County Economic Development Board and mayor of Spillville.

Klimesh has served as an Iowa Senator for four years, elected in 2021 and reelected in 2024, including serving in Senate leadership since 2023.

The Luther graduate has also served on Winneshiek County Tourism, the Winneshiek County Commission Foundation Board, and the Winneshiek County Mayors Coalition, among many others.

Kilmesh said he is looking forward to leading the caucus and continuing to implement a reduction in taxes, making living in Iowa more affordable, reducing barriers to work and invest within Iowa, and “returning Iowa schools to their status as the best in the country.”

Klimesh will take the reins on an agenda-setting majority in the Iowa Senate with the Republican majority just a seat away from a supermajority. He will keep a stronghold over one of the three branches controlled by Republicans in a Republican majority.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Kilmesh following the announcement of his election.

“Sen. Klimesh’s influence in the Senate has steadily grown over the last four years, and I’m confident in his ability to successfully lead the Senate,” Reynolds said in a statement Wednesday. “I look forward to working with him in the upcoming legislative session to further our conservative agenda and build upon our years of success.”

Iowa Senate Democrats’ Majority Leader Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, congratulated Klimesh in a news release on Wednesday.

“I am hopeful that we can find ways to work together to deliver for and truly improve the lives of all Iowans in the bipartisan manner they expect from us,” Weiner said.

Weiner also praised Whitver’s leadership role in the state capitol.

“I also want to thank Senator Jack Whitver for his steadfast commitment to public service. A leadership role at the Capitol is not an easy task, especially while dealing with the heavy burden of illness,” Weiner said. “I look forward to continuing to serve with him.”