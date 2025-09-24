ICPD arrests three individuals for prostitution, additional charges

This is a developing story. Check back for continued coverage.

A joint criminal investigation by the Iowa City Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigation resulted in the arrest of three individuals accused of prostitution, money laundering, and sexual abuse at two Iowa City massage parlors, among a laundry list of other charges, according to a news release from the Johnson County Attorney’s Office Wednesday.

Iowa City Police arrested Junping Ren, 56, of Iowa City, Zhenshi Liu, 60, of Iowa City, and Yang Liu, 33, of Hoover, Alabama, Wednesday.

Ren and Zhensi Liu are being held in the Johnson County Jail while Yang Liu is being held in the Shelby County Jail in Columbiana, Alabama. Yang Liu is the son of Zhensi Liu and Ren.

According to the news release, Ren and Zhenshi Liu operated two Paradise Spa massage parlors at 1901 Broadway St. and 805 S. First Ave., where numerous female employees worked over 12-hour days, seven days a week. The workers reportedly engaged in sex acts with clients, with the owners, Ren and Zhenshi Liu, being accused of doing the same.

According to the news release, the group additionally laundered a total of $2.6 million, financed from parlor and criminal operations as well as through the purchase of two residential properties. Yang Liu also personally laundered $1.5 million of that amount through personal accounts.

Ren and Zhenshi Liu are both accused of pandering for prostitution — coercing an individual in some way to engage in prostitution, according to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information Institute — money laundering, pimping, and ongoing criminal conduct.

Zhensi Liu, the release said, is additionally accused of third-degree sexual abuse, due to an assault he committed against a customer.

Third-degree sexual abuse is a class C felony in Iowa, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine between $1,370 and $13,660.

Ren and Zhenshi Liu are being held on $57,000 bond at the Johnson County Jail, according to the county’s jail roster. Yang Liu’s bond amount is $0, according to the Shelby County Jail inmate list.

The release states the three accused will be held on cash or surety bonds of $125,000 pending their initial court appearances, in the states of Iowa and Alabama, respectively.