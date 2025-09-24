Guest Opinion | Injuries in the female athlete: What exactly is “runner’s knee?”

As individuals strive to be more active and live healthier lifestyles, many turn to running as a form of exercise. However, beginners often report difficulty initiating or maintaining a running program due to pain in various joints of the legs.

Some athletes may be more prone to joint pain due to a lack of previous conditioning before a running program, while others may not have adequate rest periods between running sessions, leading to an overuse injury.

One of the most common injuries in female runners is a condition known as patellofemoral pain syndrome or runner’s knee. In this condition, athletes typically experience pain described under the kneecap, which is most prominent after physical activity — rather than during or after long periods of sitting. This injury falls into the category of an overuse injury, and there are four common reasons why female athletes are more affected.

The first is due to female athletes having wider hips compared to their male counterparts. This can put additional stress on the knees during activities such as jumping, cutting, pivoting, or, in this case, running.

While you unfortunately can’t change your basic anatomy, what you can do is strengthen the muscles of the hip, specifically the hip abductor muscles. This will allow for more stress to be taken away from the knees. Several exercises can target these specific muscles, including banded leg raises, dumbbell reverse lunges, single-leg deadlifts, and side lunges.

The second common cause of runner’s knee is a lack of hamstring and/or IT band flexibility. The iliotibial, or IT, band is a ligamentous band of tissue that runs along the outside of the thigh, from your hip to your knee, to provide extra support during movement.

Running is an activity that stresses many of the muscles in the legs. Without proper stretching before and after exercise, athletes can become susceptible to tight hamstrings and/or IT bands.

So, what would we suggest to help prevent muscle tightness? You guessed it: taking the time to stretch both before and after your workout. In addition, incorporating foam rolling during your stretching regimen can help with particularly tight IT bands by improving the flexibility of this tissue.

The third reason why female athletes are more at risk of developing runner’s knee is an incorrect running gait. The widened hip anatomy of females can result in runners adopting a “toes-slightly-out stance,” which puts too much stress on the knee joint.

To help with this, we suggest getting fitted for proper running shoes that provide adequate support for your running gait. Most specialty running stores have trained staff who are available to help you with this.

The fourth and final reason is doing too much, too quickly, which once again relates back to runner’s knee being an overuse injury. It takes time for your body to adapt to an increased training program.

Regardless of whether your goal is to run a 5K or simply add additional cardiovascular exercise into your day, it is very important to follow a training program. This will allow your body to gradually increase your running distance and intensity of exercise safely, thereby decreasing your risk for overuse injury.

Running provides an outlet for both exercise and enjoyment for many. However, as with any physical activity, there is the risk of injury. This is why it is important to incorporate the suggestions discussed in this article, such as stretching, strengthening, and following a training program to keep you in the running game.

– Jace R Lapierre University of Iowa fourth-year medical studentand Kelsey L Blocklinger third-year medical student