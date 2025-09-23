UI Main Library’s latest exhibit explores the beauty of paper arts

“Paper Engineering in Art, Science, and Education,” the newest exhibit at the University of Iowa Main Library, seeks to celebrate paper art.

The interactive display showcases rare paper books gathered from various UI libraries. It will be on display until Dec. 19.

“In a library, we think of information encoded only in symbols in the form of words and text, but here the very paper on which the text was printed is also telling a story,” Pervin Saket, visitor and international fellow at the UI’s Obermann Center, said.

In the exhibit’s main glass window sits a blue and green paper compass rose. Viewers can see the process of unfolding it on the interactive screen to the right of the gallery.

Entering from the left, viewers are greeted by an infographic explaining the process of creating European flap anatomies, flap books taken from the John Martin Rare Book Room in the Hardin Library for Health Sciences, UI Art Library, and the UI Special Collections and Archives.

Director of UI Conservation and Collections Care and university conservator Giselle Simón had the idea for the exhibit in 2012 when she first visited the John Martin Rare Book Room.

“The curator at the time was able to pull out some of the early flap books you see in the exhibit, and I fell in love with them,” Simón said.

Around two years ago, Simón reached out to the curator of the John Martin Rare Book Room, Damien Ihrig, and associate professor and historian at the UI Center for the Book, Elizabeth Yale. Together, the three began to plan which materials to use and how they would work next to each other in the limited space of the exhibit.

“Each of us had inspirations, so we would pull those out, take a look at them, and see how do these two things talk to each other?” Ihrig said.

The final collaborative, interactive exhibit showcases flap books from the Rare Book Room, pop-up books from Special Collections, and other items showcasing the technicality of paper, such as a book about paper weaving.

As viewers admired the items encased behind glass, a few were set out in the open, inviting them to interact with items as they had once been meant to.

“They’re fun, and they can tell a story easily,” visitor and UI librarian emeritus Marianne Mason said. “I make pop-up Valentine cards for my grandkids.”

Other interactive materials include paper dolls visitors could dress, a volvelle astrological compass to spin, and a braille map of Russia.

The exhibit features items dating as far back as the 16th and 17th centuries. For co-curator Yale, the more dated items were what drew her to the exhibit.

“I was super fascinated by a lot of the early modern material,” Yale said. “So, things that showed people from the 16th and 17th century engaging in the book and experimenting with the book as a tool for communicating scientific knowledge.”

For Simón, her favorite item was a flap book she’d done treatment on as the director of conservation care, called “Catoptrum microcosmicum” by Johann Remmelin, dating back to the 17th century.

“It’s in what we call an original publisher’s binding, which is a paperboard binding, and we wanted to preserve that,” Simón said. “In other words, it’s never been rebound by another binder, but it had those original blue papers.”

The exhibit also features more modern and contemporary works, including the paper dolls, a pop-up shadow book, plants, and more from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries.

“We’ve got the obstetrics manual, which shows the development of the fetus inside a woman’s body, and then we’ve got paper dolls,” Yale said. “They’re two separate domains, but you can kind of see how both are about playing dress-up, because the Victorian woman has a cap and a gown.”

Simón said she hopes visitors will take away an appreciation for paper arts.

“[I hope] they start to understand and appreciate a little bit more about modern book art,” Simón said. “I hope people enjoy seeing something beautiful.”