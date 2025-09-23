Patio, increased food options to be added to IMU

A new patio connecting the Iowa Memorial Union to Hubbard Park and a “Vendor Lane” will be added to current renovations, according to a presentation given to the Undergraduate Student Government Tuesday.

Bill Nelson, associate dean and executive director for the IMU, and his team announced the renovations to USG.

Gina DeMatteo, design project manager with Design and Construction at the UI, said these renovations will also add national chain restaurants to the IMU, which are yet to be disclosed.

The committee also spoke of their desire to keep the IMU a student hub.

The IMU will maintain the hub and conference center, but now will incorporate more counseling services and wellness resources, including increasing the amount of natural light inside the building. The team also wants to embrace a nature-inspired look throughout the renovated areas.

In addition to connecting the IMU to Hubbard Park, renovations will be made to connect the Hubbard Commons and the Iowa River to implement “Vendor Lane.”

DeMatteo said “Vendor Lane” will include new access to food services, featuring national food chains. Within the area there will be “waste consciousness stations” where students have the ability to sort trash, recycling, and compost, DeMatteo said.

The committee is taking sustainability into consideration, DeMatteo said, during these renovations. The carpet company they hired, Interface, will be recycling the old carpet.

Nelson said during these renovations, the IMU will remain open within the three main spaces: Richey Ballroom, the Main Lounge, and International Ballroom because major events, such as orientation, are held in these areas.

Nelson said half the project will be finished by late August 2026, and the other half is set to be completed by late August 2027.