Opinion | The cognitive dissonance of Charlie Kirk’s death

It’s not often that an opinion writer is at a total loss for words.

I have plenty of thoughts and opinions whirling around like a twister, but they contradict and consume themselves until I can’t put them into words. I’m not sure what I think. I know I’m not the only one.

Charlie Kirk’s death was brutal. It was horrifying — the way his body went limp, the way blood began to gush. No one deserves that.

But there’s this little voice in the back of my head that’s pounding to be let out. It is screaming all the things I know I’d otherwise condemn a person for saying. Maybe I condemn myself, but I find it ironic that the very man who advocated for gun deaths as a simple cost to protect freedom ended up the one to pay the price.

“I think it’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights,” Kirk said in a Media Matters interview.

It’s hard to feel much for his death when I know he felt so little for all the other victims of gun violence. When he could have spoken out against it. There’s a cognitive dissonance between my established beliefs towards gun violence and my reaction and beliefs towards Kirk’s death.

Yes, he was still a person. He had a family. He was utilizing his First Amendment right to free speech. But Kirk did not die because he was spreading his opinion, he was spreading hate.

“Charlie Kirk was a victim of the exact rhetoric he built a career off of. He did not deserve to die. But neither did the thousands of people, including children, who died as a result of his rhetoric,” local University of Iowa alum Grace Tigges said in an Instagram story post.

Ultimately, gun safety is not just to protect those who agree with it; it’s also to protect those who don’t. Gun violence spares no one — no matter their social standing or political affiliation.

Right-wing followers and supporters of Kirk have been quick to blame the left for his death and radical political violence as a whole, while excusing their own violence.

“Time to bring back the death penalty,” U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R- S.C., posted to X before the identity of the shooter was determined.

When the identity of the shooter was discovered to be a white, cisgender male from a Republican family, her new stance was dramatically different.

“We know Charlie Kirk would want us to pray for such an evil and lost individual like Tyler Robinson to find Jesus Christ. We will try to do the same,” Mace posted two days later.

The hypocrisy is deafening.

A presidential proclamation ordered the flags flown at half-staff in honor of Kirk, although Johnson County supervisor Jon Greene didn’t allow it. But when Minnesota representative Melissa Hartman, along with her husband and dog, was assassinated in June, no such order was made. The response to that murder was underwhelming, especially in comparison.

Kirk is becoming a martyr in the eyes of many far-right fanatics. The order for the flags to be flown at half-staff was just the beginning. AI images of Kirk hand-in-hand with Jesus have begun to circulate. President Donald Trump has even announced that he will posthumously award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In her first public statement since Kirk’s assassination, his wife, Erika Kirk, said, “Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his Savior’s side, wearing the glorious crown of a martyr. The movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen. No one will ever forget my husband’s name. And I will make sure of it. It will become stronger. Bolder. Louder and greater than ever.”

But Kirk is far from a martyr. He should not be likened to Martin Luther King Jr or Malcom X. MLK and Malcom X fought for civil rights, Kirk argued that the Civil Rights Act was a mistake. Kirk’s rhetoric was centered on hate and fear rather than peace and love, and sought to send America backwards, rather than bring it forward.

It’s frustrating to see the discourse happening in the wake of Kirk’s death, to see the people revering him and using his death as an excuse to honor bad behavior. Kirk took up an adamantly anti-LBGTQ+ stance, describing the community as an “agenda” and a “lifestyle.” He called for violence against trans people and has used a slur to describe transgender people on multiple occasions.

Moments before his assassination, Kirk was asked how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters in the past ten years. Kirk replied, “Too many.”

Gun Violence Archive’s director, Mark Bryant, stated that in the past 12 years, only five out of the 5,729 mass shootings involved trans shooters — just 0.087 percent of all incidents. Kirk endorsed the rhetoric of the Great Replacement Theory, the belief that non-white immigrants will replace white citizens.

He claimed Islam “is not compatible with Western civilization.” He’s made all manner of derogatory comments to Black people and denounced Juneteenth as a federal holiday. It is, in all honesty, difficult not to feel some relief that he can no longer spread his hateful agenda.

We can not redeem the way he lived with the way he died.

It is particularly irksome to see the number of people reposting and resharing media praying for Kirk and condemning political violence who have never given a thought to sharing an extra post for the people starving in Gaza or for any of the other thousands of victims of gun violence in the U.S.

Indeed, on the same day Kirk was shot, a high school shooting in Colorado injured at least three people. Two weeks prior, a shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school killed two and injured 17.

“Do not become the ones you ridicule,” fourth-year UI student Kylen Phillips warned. “ I know that man wouldn’t give a s- – – if I were shot, but I think he should’ve changed his mind and words, not lost his life. I stand with the people who don’t think his hateful views should be forgiven, but I also don’t think his death was right or necessary; it continues to push violence in the world.”

It is important not to be hypocritical about gun violence and cheer when it claims the life of someone we disagree with. No one should go to work or school wondering if they might die. No one should live in fear of gun violence.

We need gun safety reform. Not gun “control.” The referral of gun safety legislation as “gun control” imposes fear of infringement of personal liberty. We just want more precautions in place to protect against what violence we can. Licensing requirements, strengthened background checks, red flag laws, and the closing of loopholes and trafficking all help to create a safer environment, without infringing upon personal liberty.

It’s about safety, not control, and these shootings should be a turning point in gun safety legislation. Kirk’s death, especially, needs to be the push for far-right conservatives to see the reason for gun safety.