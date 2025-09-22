Former chair of the Coralville Community Police Advisory Board announces bid for Coralville City Council

Kathy Hotsenpiller, former chair of the Coralville Community Policing Advisory Board, announced her candidacy for Coralville City Council in a news release Monday morning. The election will be held Nov. 4.

Hotsenpiller served on the Coralville Community Policing Advisory board since 2021, prior to the board being dissolved by the state earlier this month.

This action came from the state in order to comply with Senate File 311, which bans citizen-led police oversight commissions. The board examined traffic stop data for discrimination, recommending training for the Coralville Police Department and helping residents file complaints about discrimination from police.

Hotsenpiller attended the Johnson County Community Police Academy in 2022, where she learned law enforcement in the classroom along with hands-on training experience, according to the news release.

RELATED: Coralville resident announces bid for Coralville City Council

To build trust with the public, Hotsenpiller aims to continue having conversations with Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster and Coralville Police Chief Kyle Nicholson to forge a relationship between citizens, nonprofit organizations, and law enforcement.

“I really want to bring people together,” Hotsenpiller wrote in the news release. “Instead of allowing differences in ideology or political views divide us, we need to embrace our diversity and focus on our shared humanity.”

Hotsenpiller has been a Coralville resident for 20 years, with both of her children graduating from Iowa City West High School. She recently began practicing optometry in Coralville after working in Cedar Rapids for the past 11 years. She values service and is a frequent volunteer at the Coralville Food Pantry.

In the release, Hotsenpiller said she loves the City of Coralville and wants to engage more with and better serve the community she has worked to improve for years.

“We all want the same things,” she wrote in the news release. “A safe space to live, to have access to healthy food, and to connect with people. Everyone deserves to have resources and opportunities to achieve these basic needs.”