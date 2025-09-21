No. 12 Iowa soccer blanks Minnesota

Riding the momentum from last Thursday night’s thrilling 2-1 win against Purdue, No. 12 Iowa soccer recorded its sixth shutout of the year, defeating Minnesota 2-0 at home.

“I thought we followed the game plan really well. I thought the sheer volume of getting balls behind the box or behind the back line really got Minnesota tired by the end of the game. Then those opportunities that we get in the box end up being much more ruthless with scoring.”

The match was a back-and-forth affair from the start, but miscommunication from the Hawkeye backline gave the Gophers an early chance to pounce.

Third-year forward Paige Kalal manned the charge of the scoring opportunity for Minnesota, but was unable to capitalize on the uncharacteristic Iowa mistake. Kalal narrowly missed the left side of the net to end the Gophers’ scoring surge.

Graduate-student midfielder Kenzie Roling was on the prowl early for the Iowa offense. Roling recorded one shot on goal but had multiple unsuccessful goal chances. Iowa’s lead goal scorer, graduate student midfielder Kelli McGroarty, led Iowa in the first half with two shots on goal.

Mayrink got the nod defending the posts for the sturdy Iowa defense. Mayrink, in her fifth start of the year, recorded one save on three shots on goal. Sarah Martin received the start for the Gophers in net and recorded one save on five shots on goal.

With both defenses prevailing in the first half, Iowa and Minnesota headed into halftime deadlocked at 0.

Defense set the tone again in the second half, as both Iowa and Minnesota searched for any avenues to break the stalemate.

McGroarty again had another great scoring opportunity midway through the second half, but Gopher goalkeeper Martin stood strong in the box to bat the ball away and keep the score tied.

The deadlock finally broke when first-year Elle Wildman utilized a delayed stutter step during an Iowa counterattack to set up second-year defender Iba Oching with a goal in the box. Wildman’s assist gave the Black and Gold a narrow 1-0 lead and Oching’s first score of the season.

Second-year Berkley Binggeli solidified the Hawkeye victory with a free kick score at the 80:18 mark to give Iowa a 2-0 win.

The Hawkeyes finished the contest with 11 shots, eight of which were on goal. Mayrink picked up her second win of the year and recorded two saves. The Gophers recorded six shots, two of which were on goal, and four saves on two goals allowed.

Up Next

Minnesota has historically dominated the all-time series, leading 7-16-5. The Gophers have even dominated the Hawkeyes on their home turf, recording an impressive 8-2-2 record against an Iowa team known for taking care of business at home.

Last season, it was the Gophers who ended victorious, beating a streaky Hawkeye team 2-1. The Gophers’ win came right before conference tournament time and left a sour taste in Iowa’s mouth to end the regular season.

The Hawkeyes now have the last laugh and will have a few days of practice and recovery before picking up action against Wisconsin on the road on Thursday, Sept. 25.

The Badgers have been dominant at home, recording a 4-1 record thus far. Wisconsin features a spread-out offensive attack with nine different goal scorers. The Hawkeyes will look to limit Wisconsin’s Anya Gulbrandsen and Erin Connolly, who co-lead the Badgers in goals with three apiece.

The contest is scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. on Big Ten Plus.