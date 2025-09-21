Iowa cross country battles tough competition and course at Roy Griak Invitational

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Minneapolis to compete at the Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The Hawkeye women placed fourth as a team in the 6K, while the men finished sixth in the 8K.



This was the first opportunity for the Hawkeyes to put their strength to the test against a Big Ten foe, but the Minnesota Golden Gophers got the best of the Hawkeyes in both races.

Sophomore Elena Torres led the way for the Iowa women once again, placing 15th overall. Torres finished in 22:13, which, while falling over a minute short of her personal best, was still an impressive performance considering the hilly nature of the course. Senior Jalyssa Blazek and sophomore Hillary Trainor followed shortly behind, placing 20th and 28th, respectively. The women were in sixth place as a team at the mile mark, but worked their way up to fourth by the halfway point and held onto the spot the rest of the way.

“Our women’s team has improved so much from last season,” Iowa head coach Randy Hasenbank told Iowa Athletics. “Audra (Soderlind) had the best race of the entire squad, providing some depth for our lineup.”

Soderlind was Iowa’s fifth finisher, scoring for the Hawkeyes for the first time this season. The junior finished seventh on the team at the Hawkeye Invitational.

Ella Magallan, the lone first-year on the women’s roster, cracked into the top seven for the second race in a row for the Hawkeyes. The freshman has solidified herself as an instant impact for the Hawkeyes, and was one of four underclassmen in the team’s top seven at the Roy Griak Invitational.

Sophomore Luke Knepp led the way for the men once again, placing 28th overall. Knepp finished in 26:06, with fellow sophomore and teammate Kyle Montgomery only eight seconds behind him at 33rd overall. With Carson Houg and Elias Arbuckle following close behind, Iowa’s top four runners remained the same from the Hawkeye Invitational.

Freshman Owen Wolfe was a scorer for the Hawkeyes finishing fifth for the team, and placing 70th overall. The Hawkeyes will have a carousel of contenders for the top seven as the season progresses, as Wolfe finished eighth on the team at the Hawkeye Invitational.

“We need to be healthy,” Hasenbank said. “Luke (Knepp) ran a good race today. Kyle (Montgomery), Carson (Houg) and Elias (Arbuckle) also ran solid races.”

Iowa was without 2024 top runners Brayden Burnett, Will Ryan, and Miles Wilson once again.

While the team score may not look the prettiest for the Hawkeyes, keep in mind they have been missing three potential scorers through the first couple of weeks. The young squad was also handed a tall task today with the course, Hasenbank said.

Iowa will compete next at the Joe Piane Invitational at the University of Notre Dame on Friday, October 3rd. This will be the Hawkeyes’ penultimate regular-season meet.