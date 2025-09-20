Grading Iowa football’s 38-28 win over Rutgers

Passing Offense – B+

Mark Gronowski played his best game of the season so far, so it might be odd to see a B+ grade in this category. Yes, Gronowski was 12-for-18 for 186 yards, but he missed on a couple of easy throws as well. One that stands out is the short throw to a wide-open Zach Ortwerth on third down in the red zone that ended up at the ankles of the third-year tight end.

Nonetheless, Gronowski still had an outstanding game, and it would have looked even better if not for a few early drops by his wide receivers, or as Kirk Ferentz would say, “wide droppers.”

Rushing Offense – A

Iowa ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns as a team, led by Kamari Moulton with 68 yards on 14 attempts and a score in his return from injury. Gronowski also scored three times on the ground, and became the first Iowa quarterback to rush for a touchdown in four consecutive games since Larry Lawrence in 1968.

Passing Defense – D

The only reason this doesn’t get an F is because of the adjustments made in the second half. This was one of the worst games I have ever seen an Iowa secondary play. Athan Kaliakmanis shredded the Hawkeye defense, especially in the first half, and finished with 330 yards, 151 of them going to wide receiver Ian Strong.

Rushing Defense – B+

Iowa’s front seven was stout in the run game, holding the Scarlet Knights to just 70 yards on 30 attempts. The only knock is that the Hawkeyes couldn’t stop Kaliakmanis on the ground in the red zone, as he rushed for two scores on zone read plays.

While Rutgers isn’t a ground-and-pound team, holding a running back like Antwan Raymond to 3.4 yards per carry is impressive, regardless of his two touchdowns.

Special Teams – B

I flipped back and forth on this grade so many times throughout the game. Starting with a 100-yard Kaden Wetjen kick return touchdown is as good as it gets.

Wetjen also had a big punt return to end the half, but if he had run out of bounds instead of cutting back as the clock expired, the Hawkeyes could have kicked a field goal to take the lead going into the break.

Perhaps that decision to attempt a house call was a good one, because Drew Stevens missed from 40 yards out on the first Iowa drive of the second half.

Iowa made up for that mistake later, however, as Ethan Hurkett got a hand up to block a 29-yard field goal attempt later in the third quarter.

Coaching – A-

It seemed like Phil Parker was out-coached in the first half, as the Scarlet Knights’ offense shredded the Hawkeyes for 21 points before the break.

I would love to have heard what Coach Parker said in the locker room at halftime, because whatever it was, it worked. Those second-half adjustments helped Iowa hold Rutgers to just seven more points after the break, and gave the offense a chance to win the game.

Offensive coordinator Tim Lester also called a great game, with a perfect balance of run and pass, along with well-timed deep shots for Gronowski.

Lester put Gronowski in the perfect position to win the game on his own terms, as he became the winningest quarterback in college football history with victory No. 52.