Column | Mark Gronowski proved he can be the guy for Iowa football in 2025

PISCATAWAY, NJ – As the final seconds of the clock ticked away in Iowa football’s 38-28 win over Rutgers, there were a million different thoughts spinning inside my head.

Kaden Wetjen had another spectacular day in the return game, taking the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. Iowa’s defense looked atrocious in the first half, but like any Phil Parker-coached unit, they found a way to hold the Scarlet Knights to just seven points after surrendering 21 to begin the game.

But as the Hawkeyes celebrated on the field to the Iowa Fight Song, the driving thought popped into my brain. Mark Gronowski’s performance on Friday proved that he can be the quarterback Iowa has longed for.

Here’s why.

Gronowski and the Iowa offense opened the game on a sour note with a three-and-out, but it wasn’t Gronowski’s fault. Sure, he did under-throw a wide-open Seth Anderson on the Hawkeyes’ first play from scrimmage, but he responded with a pretty ball to Sam Phillips on the sideline on third down.

Phillips dropped the ball, but the throw from Gronowski was on the money. I don’t want to dunk on Cade McNamara and Deacon Hill, but I don’t think either of those guys would’ve been able to make an accurate throw like that.

Gronowski’s first appearance for the Black and Gold was filled with nervous jitters, but those days are well behind him. Gronowski didn’t make many flashy plays in the passing game until the fourth quarter (more on that later) but the senior did a great job of reading the field and finding the open receiver.

Iowa needed every single one of those plays to even stay in the game. If Gronowski and the offense plays a similar game like they did against Iowa State, than they probably are out of the football game by halftime. That’s how good Rutgers’ offense looked against the Hawkeyes’ defense in the first half.

Iowa’s defense improved in the second half, but the Hawks still found themselves down 28-24 with 9:44 to play. This exact scenario is why Iowa paid Gronowski a seven-figure salary. He couldn’t deliver against Iowa State, but Friday was his chance for redemption.

There was no need for a two-minute drill, but another failed drive in a clutch spot would increase the angry roars from the Hawkeye faithful. But this time, Gronowski was prepared for the spotlight.

Iowa’s drive appeared over early on, but a defensive holding penalty extended the drive. Two plays later, Gronowski fired a beautiful deep ball into the diving arms of second-year Dayton Howard for a 40-yard gain. That play allowed Gronowski to score his second rushing touchdown of the game and gave the Hawkeyes a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Some college football fans will read this column and say “That’s a pass every quarterback should make!” That statement is correct, but how many quarterbacks in recent Iowa football history have been able to make a throw like that in that moment? The last one I can think of was Spencer Petras’ heroic touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini, but that was four years ago.

Hawkeye fans have every right to be excited about Gronowski’s progression in the passing game, but it’s his rushing ability that could be the difference-maker for Iowa in 2025. The fourth-year collected 55 yards and three touchdowns on the ground on Friday, and is now his sixth rushing touchdown of the year. The Hawkeye record for most rushing scores by a quarterback is 11, set by Wilburn Hollis in 1960.

When was the last time Iowa had a true dual-threat quarterback? Probably Brad Banks in 2002, but it’s been far too long since Hawkeye fans have seen a signal-caller with those capabilities. It gives offensive coordinator Tim Lester so much more to work with, and it could even cause some of Iowa’s toughest opponents (Indiana, Penn State, and Oregon) major troubles when they visit Kinnick Stadium.

Oh, and he’s now the winningest quarterback in NCAA football history, surpassing Boise State legend and current New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore with 52 career victories.

Gronowski’s outing on Friday won’t place him in the running for the Heisman Trophy, but all Hawkeye fans needed was some optimism, and they certainly received it this weekend.

Gronowski and Iowa will take on a really good Indiana team next weekend at Kinnick Stadium in what could be the biggest game the venue has seen in a few years.

The Hawkeyes will need a lot of things to go their way to pull out a win, but one thing’s for certain – Kirk Ferentz finally has the right man under center.