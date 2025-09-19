The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

DITV Arts & Culture: New faces and perspectives behind the scenes

It’s thesis year! Iowa MFA students are directing this year’s mainstage season.
Hannah Lipski, DITV Arts & Culture
September 19, 2025
Ava Neumaier
Jefferson Starship is seen on the Englert Theater marquee on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Jefferson Starship is set to perform on Sunday, Sept. 21.
