Where and when to watch Iowa football’s Big Ten opener at Rutgers

Big Ten play is underway for the Iowa football team. The Hawkeyes will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers, who is 3-0 on the season. The Scarlet Knights have yet to play a Power Four opponent this season, but enter the matchup fresh off a 60-10 victory over Norfolk State last weekend. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has completed over 72 percent of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton is in line to play on Friday, per head coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes will be without first-year running back Xavier Williams and second-year wide receiver Reece Vander Zee for this matchup.

Matchup: Iowa (2-1, 0-0) vs Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Central Time

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Weather: 86 degrees

TV: FOX

Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst), Jennifer Hale (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 46.5