Where and when to watch Iowa football’s Big Ten opener at Rutgers

The Hawkeyes are 4-0 all-time against the Scarlet Knights, but Rutgers feels it finally has what it takes to get over the hump. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at SHI Stadium.
Brad Schultz, Sports Editor
September 18, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa wide receiver Dayton Howard waits for the snap during a football game between Iowa and the University of Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Howard also played in the season-opener against the University of Albany. The Hawkeyes defeated the Minutemen 47-7.

Big Ten play is underway for the Iowa football team. The Hawkeyes will travel to Piscataway, New Jersey to take on Rutgers, who is 3-0 on the season. The Scarlet Knights have yet to play a Power Four opponent this season, but enter the matchup fresh off a 60-10 victory over Norfolk State last weekend. Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has completed over 72 percent of his passes for 820 yards, seven touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Iowa running back Kamari Moulton is in line to play on Friday, per head coach Kirk Ferentz. The Hawkeyes will be without first-year running back Xavier Williams and second-year wide receiver Reece Vander Zee for this matchup.

Matchup: Iowa (2-1, 0-0) vs Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)

Scheduled game time: Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Central Time

Location: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Weather: 86 degrees

TV: FOX

Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play), Mark Helfrich (analyst), Jennifer Hale (sideline)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -2.5 | O/U: 46.5

