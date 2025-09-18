The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Iowa volleyball vs. Iowa State

Samantha DeFily, Visuals Editor
September 18, 2025

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 3-2 on Wednesday evening at Xtream Arena on Coralville, Iowa. Iowa’s overall record is now 7-3.

After Iowa State claimed the first two sets, Iowa fought back to win the two after. With her first career start, Iowa outside hitter Gia McGrew earned 13 kills, leading the team. Middle blocker Aleksandra Stojanovic earned twelve kills and libero Milana Moisio totaled 20 digs for a career high. Iowa State setter Morgan Brandt earned her 3,000 career assist and is only the fourth Cyclone in history to do so.

The Hawkeyes next match is on Friday, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. CT against the East Texas A&M Lions at Xtream Arena.

Samantha DeFily
Iowa State right side hitter Lilly Wachholz attempts to tip over the Iowa block during a volleyball game between Iowa and Iowa State at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Wachholz earned 14 kills. The Cyclones defeated the Hawkeyes 3-2.
