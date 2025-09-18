Opinion | Accepting that I’m not the best dressed on campus

September — the biggest month for fashion — is here.

Vogue’s largest issue is out this month, the NYC-London-Milan-Paris Fashion Week circuit is well underway, and numerous clothing outlets across the northern hemisphere have started releasing their autumn-winter collections.

Vogue calls this year’s September “the Biggest Fashion Month in History,” as 15 new designers debuted collections in last week’s New York Fashion Week. With all this global hubbub about fashion this month, I couldn’t help but think about Iowa City’s fashion scene.

I’d like to think of myself as decently attuned to the world of style. I will occasionally peek through fashion magazines, watch Instagram reels of the latest runway shows, and go through my wardrobe, creating new outfits.

When I was in high school and at community college, I might’ve thought my efforts were successful enough to consider myself the best-dressed person in the room. However, when I transferred to the University of Iowa, I realized the city had much more to show than my hometown.

From people in class to people I pass on the street, I see so many with their own developed sense of style. For many, every detail of their outfit seems to have been considered, producing a cohesive picture of expression and beauty.

My bright pink backpack and the sneakers I wear every day could never.

What is it about the students here that gives them such fabulous taste? Is it the larger sample size of the city or the mature senses of college students? To answer this question, I took to the streets and interviewed students I found to have exceptional taste in fashion.

The first two students I found were at the Main Library. The pops of color within their masculine-coded outfits stood out to me, and I knew I wanted to include them in the article. They introduced themselves as Mads Roberts and Gabe Hinman.

“I’m really inspired by streetwear. I like seeing people incorporating things into their outfits that are ‘wrong,’ so instead of wearing a tie on your neck, you use it as a belt,” Hinman said.

In an August 2025 article, Glamour magazine notes this trend. Ties worn in any style are huge right now, being found in both the streets and on the red carpet.

“I try to dress in a way that if I saw somebody dressed like that, I would be like ‘oh, they look super cool,’” Hinman said.

His efforts were successful, as I found myself thinking the same thing when I first saw his outfit. Roberts also dresses to be perceived a certain way.

They said their fashion journey started with more feminine styles, but they pivoted in their sophomore year of high school.

“I started dressing more masculine, and it’s kind of been an outlet for me to explore that side of myself,” they said. “The way that people perceive me, in a sense, I can kind of choose.”

The way you do your hair, the clothes you choose to wear, and your choice to wear makeup or not are all factors that communicate to the world who you are. Our ability to choose — within limits — how to be perceived is a powerful thing.

“I feel like sometimes you might want to talk to someone, but you don’t — you just walk right by them,” Roberts said. “But I feel like clothing is a kind of way to talk to someone without saying anything.”

Twice a week, I pass by an exceptionally fashionable individual on my way to class, and every time, I note her aesthetic charm, but I never say a word. With the convenient excuse of writing this article, I finally met Sydnei Humphres.

The day I stopped her, I noticed the perfect blend of color she used in her fit: reds found in the strawberries on her cardigan, the eyeshadow under her eyes, and her strawberry nose ring. She had soft pinks in her cardigan, her top, and in parts of her socks. I am amazed by how every part of her matches the aesthetic of the day — again, my bright pink backpack and I could never.

“Honestly, a lot of my fashion comes from video game characters or book characters. Currently, the inspiration started with my first Dungeons & Dragons character and what she wore,” Humphres said. “Then it shifted to another one of my D&D characters, and my style shifted to more masculine with lots of, like, round hats. And then it shifted to the Harajuku sort of vibe. Now I shift between pastel goth to more maximalist sometimes.”

I could tell Humphres had passion in both what she wore and the inspiration behind it. This passion translates well, as her outfit clearly communicates.

“I try to really go with what I feel like and not worry about like, ‘oh does this go together’ or ‘oh what are people gonna think,’” Rachel Peterson said. “It’s very much dressing for happiness and less for ‘is this practical?’”

I asked Peterson about how she decides what to wear for the day. She explained, “Just whatever I wake up feeling, honestly — I kind of have a different vibe every single day. Some days I’ll be super colorful, some days I’ll go more neutral tones, some days I’ll kinda go for a 70s vibe — it’s just whatever is the vibe for the day.”

At the end of my journey, I was left with a new outlook on fashion. It’s a way of communicating with the world, creating something new, expressing passion, showing emotions, and having fun.