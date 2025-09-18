One-on-one | Iowa tight end Thomas Meyer

The Daily Iowan: What are your hobbies?

Thomas Meyer: I like to play sports. Do some fishing, and hang out with my friends.

What is the greatest accomplishment of your life?

I’d say probably getting the opportunity to come here (Iowa).

What is your favorite holiday?

Christmas.

What skill would you most like to learn?

I would say just learning how to be good at college, like schooling wise.

What does your average weekend look like in the offseason?

A lot of relaxing, just hanging out. Probably do some fishing if it’s nice out.

What is your dream car?

Probably an older truck, maybe a Ford. 1970s and below, maybe. I like the old school.

Who is the smartest person you’ve ever met?

Probably my grandpa. He gives me a lot of good advice.

What are you most thankful for?

I’m thankful for my family.

What is the greatest challenge or struggle you’ve ever faced?

Tearing my AC joint in high school. That was tough to overcome, but I got through it.

Have you ever met a celebrity? If not, who is a celebrity you would like to meet?

I’ve never met anybody crazy, but I’d want to meet Carmelo Anthony. He’s my favorite basketball player.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

Probably something country, like Toby Keith.

What is something you did as a teenager that makes you cringe now?

Probably when I smoked a mailbox with my car.