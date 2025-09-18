The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 4 games

DI staff was unanimous in their selection of Washington but saw Illinois-Indiana as more of a toss-up.
Brad Schultz, Sports Editor
September 18, 2025
Ava Neumaier
Wide Receiver KJ Parker celebrates his touchdown pass with tight end Michael Burt during a football game between Iowa and the University of Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. This is Parker’s first career touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Minutemen 47-7.

Iowa @ Rutgers 

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (11-7): Iowa – Kirk Ferentz hates Friday football, but he finds a way to grind one out. 

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (13-5): Iowa – Woke up this morning, got myself an easy win. 

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (10-8): Iowa – Even if it was against Ohio State, I’d still pick Iowa.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (8-10): Iowa – The place  college football was invented (reminder for Paul Finebaum). 

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (8-10): Iowa – HELLO BIG TEN PLAY, GIMME THE HAWKS BABY. 

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (7-11): Iowa – We know now they can pass.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (8-10): Iowa – Iowa returns to the run game at the birthplace of college football. 

No. 9 Illinois @ No. 19 Indiana 

Schultz: Indiana – The Hoosiers have a mascot and Illinois does not. 

McGowan: Illinois – Axl Rose left Indiana as soon as he could. 

Meglio: Illinois – Curt Cignetti will have to live on last year. 

Carrithers: Indiana – College GameDay not at this game is a travesty.

Gan: Indiana– Fantastic match-up and one for the books, but I got the Hoosiers. 

Bohnenkamp: Illinois – Bret Bielema is 20 times more likeable than Curt Cignetti.

Brummond: Indiana – The Hoosiers enter the top-15 before Kinnick visit. 

No. 17 Texas Tech @ No. 16 Utah 

Schultz: Utah – Seems like some of my co-workers are underestimating Kyle Whittingham. I’m not making that mistake. 

McGowan: Utah – Salt Lake City blows.

Meglio: Texas Tech – (Insert Chris Berman voice) THE RAIDERS!

Carrithers: Texas Tech – They should bring the tortillas to Utah with them. 

Gan: Texas Tech – Looks like a good fight based on rankings, but Tech outweighs Utah tremendously in stats. 

Bohnenkamp: Utah – One of these two will be in the Big 12 title game.

Brummond: Utah – Nothing beats a 10:00 a.m. MT kickoff. 

Washington @ Washington State 

Schultz: Washington – As my dad would say, Washington State is turning into an “unmitigated disaster.” 

McGowan: Washington – Real Dawgs Read. 

Meglio: Washington – No way I pick Washington State after that game last week.

Carrithers: Washington – The line on this game is crazy. 

Gan: Washington – We love a good battle for the state, and I see the Huskies keepin’ the doctor away with a win in this year’s Apple Cup.

Bohnenkamp: Washington – I’m glad these two still play.

Brummond:  Washington – I’d rather be at an apple orchard than watch the Apple Cup.

SMU @ TCU 

Schultz: TCU – “Frogs Up!” 

McGowan: TCU – Home of Slingn’ Sammy Baugh. 

Meglio: TCU – SMU is a fraud football school.

Carrithers: TCU – I NEED to see Hynotoad on my feed this weekend. 

Gan: TCU – Mustangs won’t be fast enough to beat the Frogs. I got TCU.

Bohnenkamp: TCU – I am looking forward to the new SMU documentary, though.

Brummond:  TCU – SMU-TCU is a bad draw in Scrabble.

No. 22 Auburn @ No. 11 Oklahoma 

Schultz: Oklahoma – Hopefully Hugh Freeze doesn’t resort to his second cellphone again. 

McGowan: Auburn – Bo Jackson. Frank Thomas. Charles Barkley. Name a better trio. I’ll wait. 

Meglio: Oklahoma – Just because Caleb Williams went there. Go Bears. 

Carrithers: Oklahoma – Oklahoma looks far better, give me the Boomer Sooners. 

Gan: Oklahoma – Oklahoma looks goooood and they’ll begin SEC play strong. Don’t underestimate the Sooners

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – The Sooners get better games in the SEC.

Brummond:  Oklahoma – John Mateer for the Heisman.

