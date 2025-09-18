On The Line | The Daily Iowan’s football coverage team predicts a slate of Week 4 games

Iowa @ Rutgers

Brad Schultz, Pregame Editor (11-7): Iowa – Kirk Ferentz hates Friday football, but he finds a way to grind one out.

Matt McGowan, Sports Editor (13-5): Iowa – Woke up this morning, got myself an easy win.

Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter (10-8): Iowa – Even if it was against Ohio State, I’d still pick Iowa.

Collin Carrithers, DITV Sports Director (8-10): Iowa – The place college football was invented (reminder for Paul Finebaum).

Elise Gan, DITV Sports Director (8-10): Iowa – HELLO BIG TEN PLAY, GIMME THE HAWKS BABY.

John Bohnenkamp, Sports Writing Coach (7-11): Iowa – We know now they can pass.

Jason Brummond, Publisher (8-10): Iowa – Iowa returns to the run game at the birthplace of college football.

No. 9 Illinois @ No. 19 Indiana

Schultz: Indiana – The Hoosiers have a mascot and Illinois does not.

McGowan: Illinois – Axl Rose left Indiana as soon as he could.

Meglio: Illinois – Curt Cignetti will have to live on last year.

Carrithers: Indiana – College GameDay not at this game is a travesty.

Gan: Indiana– Fantastic match-up and one for the books, but I got the Hoosiers.

Bohnenkamp: Illinois – Bret Bielema is 20 times more likeable than Curt Cignetti.

Brummond: Indiana – The Hoosiers enter the top-15 before Kinnick visit.

No. 17 Texas Tech @ No. 16 Utah

Schultz: Utah – Seems like some of my co-workers are underestimating Kyle Whittingham. I’m not making that mistake.

McGowan: Utah – Salt Lake City blows.

Meglio: Texas Tech – (Insert Chris Berman voice) THE RAIDERS!

Carrithers: Texas Tech – They should bring the tortillas to Utah with them.

Gan: Texas Tech – Looks like a good fight based on rankings, but Tech outweighs Utah tremendously in stats.

Bohnenkamp: Utah – One of these two will be in the Big 12 title game.

Brummond: Utah – Nothing beats a 10:00 a.m. MT kickoff.

Washington @ Washington State

Schultz: Washington – As my dad would say, Washington State is turning into an “unmitigated disaster.”

McGowan: Washington – Real Dawgs Read.

Meglio: Washington – No way I pick Washington State after that game last week.

Carrithers: Washington – The line on this game is crazy.

Gan: Washington – We love a good battle for the state, and I see the Huskies keepin’ the doctor away with a win in this year’s Apple Cup.

Bohnenkamp: Washington – I’m glad these two still play.

Brummond: Washington – I’d rather be at an apple orchard than watch the Apple Cup.

SMU @ TCU

Schultz: TCU – “Frogs Up!”

McGowan: TCU – Home of Slingn’ Sammy Baugh.

Meglio: TCU – SMU is a fraud football school.

Carrithers: TCU – I NEED to see Hynotoad on my feed this weekend.

Gan: TCU – Mustangs won’t be fast enough to beat the Frogs. I got TCU.

Bohnenkamp: TCU – I am looking forward to the new SMU documentary, though.

Brummond: TCU – SMU-TCU is a bad draw in Scrabble.

No. 22 Auburn @ No. 11 Oklahoma

Schultz: Oklahoma – Hopefully Hugh Freeze doesn’t resort to his second cellphone again.

McGowan: Auburn – Bo Jackson. Frank Thomas. Charles Barkley. Name a better trio. I’ll wait.

Meglio: Oklahoma – Just because Caleb Williams went there. Go Bears.

Carrithers: Oklahoma – Oklahoma looks far better, give me the Boomer Sooners.

Gan: Oklahoma – Oklahoma looks goooood and they’ll begin SEC play strong. Don’t underestimate the Sooners

Bohnenkamp: Oklahoma – The Sooners get better games in the SEC.

Brummond: Oklahoma – John Mateer for the Heisman.