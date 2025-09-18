JoCo Public Health installs harm reduction vending machines

Johnson County has launched vending machines that provide free health and safety items like naloxone, hygiene kits, and gun locks to residents at the tap of a button.

The vending machines are located in the Deadwood Tavern in Iowa City, Coralville Public Library, and North Liberty Library.

With the installation of vending machines, organizations such as Johnson County Public Health, the Integrated Testing Services Program, and the Veteran Affairs Iowa City Healthcare System are contributing supplies all through one convenient method.

Narcan, also called naloxone, quickly reverses the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose, meaning that increased access and use can directly reduce overdose deaths in the community.

Johnson County Public Health announced the launch of the harm reduction vending machines on Aug. 27.

Residents are able to grab the health and safety items without an ID and completely free of charge.

The county hopes to install an additional machine operating 24/7 outside the Johnson County Health and Human Services building within the next month according to Susan Vileta, a health educator for Johnson County Public Health.

The vending machines and Narcan are continuously supplied, funded by Johnson County’s share of national opioid settlement dollars, a fund that big drug companies like Johnson & Johnson and McKesson must pay to states and counties after they were sued and found liable for fueling the opioid crisis.

The use of the national opioid settlement dollars means Johnson County taxpayers aren’t required to pay a dime towards the program.

The Board of Supervisors approved the project last September, according to Vileta.

Each machine costs $5,000 to install. Vileta said a price cannot be put on the lives the machines will change for the better.

Vileta said from 2020 to 2023, 43 deaths occurred from overdose amongst opioids in Johnson County.

“Those could be prevented, whether that’s from one of those folks talking to a peer recovery person, or whether that’s somebody administering Naloxone during an overdose,” she said. “We are in a community rich with tools and resources in overdose and in drug use prevention.”

Vileta cited JoCo’s Opioid Response and Outreach website as a vital resource, which provides maps of Narcan distribution sites and overdose statistics.

The program will have a sense of the numbers behind the machines’ usage by the end of September for a first-month report. In the meantime, Vileta can already tell how popular the Deadwood machine is based on the fact that the county has had to refill it multiple times. The county expects to have exact numbers by the end of the month.

Ben Mummey, Deadwood Tavern owner, said he was more than willing to assist Johnson County Public Health when they reached out.

“I’ve seen people from Uber drivers, other employees from other restaurants, come over and grab [health and safety items],” he said. “What if somebody has a bad day, and we may be able to be the ones that save them? These are just tools, in my mind. They’re just tools that make life easier.”

Mummey said he was shocked when he had to request multiple refills within the first month of installation. Birth control tablets provided by the machines have been particularly flying out of the slots, he said.

Vileta found Deadwood Tavern to be a perfect spot for a vending machine. The county was looking for facilities that operated outside of a normal 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. timeframe to maximize the times residents could pick up essential health supplies.

Vileta noted Deadwood also had a wide range of bargoers, from university students to patrons in their 20s, 30s, and older.

“It’s one of the things that we’re trying to explain about overdose,” she said. “There isn’t one particular group that drug use happens to. Addiction could happen for one of your loved ones, or a friend — it could be somebody that you know that’s in recovery.”

Besides claiming a foothold in the Iowa City nightlife, public health also hopes to install machines at businesses in Johnson County’s rural areas.

So far, Vileta said she is saddened to find no takers, but hopes the program’s continued success can help the machines spread by word of mouth.

The vending machines are also equipped with gun locks, a device that blocks the trigger of a firearm, provided by the Veterans Affairs Iowa City Healthcare System.

Peggy Dickey, who works with the VA’s suicide prevention team, said 11 out of the 17 veterans who take their lives by suicide every day never receive help from the VA system.

“The hope is to reach those veterans who will never walk into our doors,” she said. “Our mission has shifted to a very public health approach, so that we can be out in our communities where [veterans] are and make sure that the same resources are out there for them as well.”

Public health will host an awareness event on the harm reduction vending machines on Sept. 22 at the Coralville Library at 9:30 a.m.

“What excites me most about the partnership is the idea of the community coming together to recognize that prevention is everyone’s business—we all have a role to play in that,” Dickey said. “I hope that as our veterans see gun locks out in the community, they feel remembered.”