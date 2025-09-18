JoCo Community Violence Intervention Program doubles staff with new employee

Johnson County’s Community Violence Intervention Program recently doubled its staff from one coordinator to two, allowing the program to expand its outreach and support more families affected by violence.

The program began in 2023 under its only employee, Coordinator Jes Lang, with the mission of preventing gun and community violence by identifying at-risk community members, particularly at-risk youth, and connecting them with resources, support, and program-led interventions which provide counseling and mentorship.

The program serves as a hub for connecting clients from housing and food support systems, counseling and mental health services, and youth development and career guidance centers like Dream City and United Action for Youth.

In July, the program hired Marques Brooks as its second employee. As a full-time outreach worker, Brooks hopes to expand the program’s reach by particularly focusing on youth engagement.

Brooks, who graduated from the University of Iowa in 2013 with a bachelor’s in health and human physiology, especially hopes to connect youth to developmental resources like Dream City to keep Johnson County youth from going down the same troubled path he did during his childhood, ending up in detention centers and on probation.

“I had to learn all of this on my own,” he said. “I didn’t even have these resources. I didn’t know that these resources existed.”

Brooks has also been working as a youth counselor at the Linn County Detention Center for nearly two years. As a child, Brooks was incarcerated at the very same detention center. His current role as a counselor ensures he is up to date on the struggles many kids have with getting back on the right track.

“I think [my past] gives that raw approach of letting them know really what it’s like and what can happen if things go down the wrong path and continue to be that way,” he said. “I don’t think there’s a resource out there that we at CVI don’t have for an individual.”

Despite his relatability, Brooks often finds the first interactions with clients to be the most challenging, as it takes a great deal of effort to break open a youth’s vulnerability.

“I come from that life, and so it reminds me of the fatherly role that the kids may not have had, and they don’t like, that they have issues with,” he said. “So I have to work a little harder to establish a relationship. And then once they see that, they can trust me with me being organic and authentic.”

Brooks said he hopes to reach out to more middle schools around the county to assist at-risk youth. Both he and Lang are finding youth are being exposed to violence, and are at risk of participating in it, earlier than the presumed high school age range.

After two years of operation, Lang said many residents do not realize the extent of the connections the program makes with its clients.

The CVI program has stepped in to help at-risk clients secure employment, housing, furniture, food, and clothing.

“A lot of those little big things that a lot of people wouldn’t think matter, really do,” Lang said. “ It’s not just the juveniles that we work with, it’s the entire family that we’re working with.”

The program usually supports 20 families at once, Lang said, even before Brooks stepped in as an employee.

With Brooks only seven weeks into his new role, the program isn’t expecting immediate increase in outreach. Lang instead likened it to a “soft hand off,” where Brooks takes time to build connections with current long-term clients Lang had previously been working with alone.

“We are a partnership for as long as [clients] need it, because it’s a struggle,” Lang said. “They don’t necessarily trust the system. They’ve never really had positive mentorship or people to show them, and so it’s walking alongside them and showing them how to navigate the systems and who to contact for help.”

The program is currently operating under the Johnson County Attorney’s office, but eventually aims to become a standalone program.

Lang hopes the promising numbers of the program will make more organizations willing to join in and provide their resources to at-risk community members. A 2024 Iowa City police report revealed the city saw half as many shootings in 2024 as in 2023.

In the meantime, county officials like Board of Supervisors Chairman Rod Sullivan have voiced their support for the continued outreach Lang and Brooks perform.

“It’s always hard to measure prevention,” Sullivan admitted. “But the numbers [CVI] is putting forward are really significant improvements over where we were. And so we have to, I think, feel good that this is making a difference.”