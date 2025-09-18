Iowa soccer wins on the road at Purdue with two clutch goals

After opening Big Ten play last week with a 1-1 draw against Northwestern, the No. 12 Iowa soccer team rebounded with a clutch 2-1 victory over Purdue Thursday night in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Two timely second-half goals from first-year midfielder Elle Wildman and second-year forward Berkley Binggeli sent Iowa home with its first Big Ten victory of the season. Binggeli, playing on her 20th birthday, found the back of the net on a header with 12 seconds to play.

“All credit to our kids tonight for staying committed to the game plan,” Iowa head coach Dave DiIanni told Hawkeye athletics. “They continue to put a high volume of balls in the box and rewarded themselves with a great goal to take home the points.”

The Hawkeyes improved 6-1-2 on the season, while the Boilermakers fell to 4-4-2 and drop to 1-1 in conference action. Iowa leads all-time series, 12-8-5.

The first half was quiet offensively, with the swift Iowa offense being held at bay to just eight shots, three of which were on goal.

Third-year midfielder Abby Skiff accounted for two shots on goal during the first half, with graduate student defender Price Loposer firing a shot on goal herself.

The Boilermaker offense couldn’t find its rhythm either, recording just one shot on goal throughout the first half.

The drought finally ended just six minutes into the first half, as first-year midfielder Elle Wildman struck a booming kick from halfway into Boilermaker territory to give Iowa a narrow 1-0 advantage.

The strike from Wildman marked her first career goal as a Hawkeye. Purdue responded quickly, as midfielder Megan Santa Cruz found the net of a penalty kick just four minutes later at the 65:04 mark.

The scoring streak stalled for the next 24 minutes until Binggeli’s put the game away off a pass from Skiff. Binggeli, who hails from Heber City, Utah, scored her first goal of the season and second-game game-winner of her career.

The Iowa offense dictated the pace on the night, recording a total of 20 shots from nine different Hawkeyes. Purdue managed only four shots, tying a season-low.

“This league is a battle every day and we grew up a little tonight as a team,” DiIanni said. “I’m proud of them.”

For the Hawkeyes, graduate student Taylor Kane got the start as goalkeeper, and improved to 5-0 when she guards the net, allowing only three goals. Kane is now 16-2 in her collegiate career.

Up Next

Iowa next plays on Sunday, Sept. 21, with a home matchup against Minnesota. The Golden Gophers are 4-2-1 on the season with one point in Big Ten play. Third-year Paige Kalal leads the team with eight points. The match will start at 1 p.m. at the Iowa Soccer Complex and can be watched on Big Ten Plus.