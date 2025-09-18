Iowa men’s, women’s basketball release Big Ten schedules

The Big Ten conference schedules for Iowa men’s and women’s basketball have been released. Both teams will begin conference play on the road, with the men facing off with Michigan State in East Lansing on December 2, and the women’s team traveling to Rutgers on December 6. The men open at home on Dec. 6 against Maryland while the women debut at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 28 against Penn State.
The men’s team plays Maryland, Purdue, and Nebraska twice this season. The Huskers feature former Hawkeye Pryce Sandfort, who transferred to Lincoln last offseason.
The women’s squads two-play opponents feature Nebraska, a matchup that’s given Iowa some trouble recently. The Huskers topped the Hawkeyes in overtime in Janaury before falling, 81-66, in the next matchup a month later.
Here are the conference schedules for both teams:
Men’s
Dec. 2 – at Michigan State
Dec. 6 – vs Maryland*
Jan. 3 – vs UCLA
Jan. 6 – at Minnesota
Jan. 11 – vs Illinois
Jan. 14 – at Purdue*
Jan. 17 – at Indiana
Jan. 20 – vs Rutgers
Jan. 28 – vs USC
Feb. 1 – at Oregon
Feb. 4 – at Washington
Feb. 8 – vs Northwestern
Feb. 11 – at Maryland*
Feb 14 – vs Purdue*
Feb. 17 – vs Nebraska*
Feb. 22 – at Wisconsin
Feb. 25 – vs Ohio State
Feb. 28 – at Penn State
Mar. 5 – vs Michigan
Mar. 8 – at Nebraska*
*Indicates 2-play opponents
Women’s
Dec. 6 – at Rutgers
Dec. 28 – vs Penn State
Jan. 1 – vs Nebraska*
Jan. 5 – at Northwestern
Jan. 11 – at Indiana
Jan. 15 – vs Oregon
Jan. 18 – vs Michigan State
Jan. 22 – at Maryland
Jan. 25 – vs Ohio State
Jan. 29 – at USC
Feb. 1 – at UCLA
Feb. 5 – vs Minnesota
Feb. 11 – vs Washington
Feb. 16 – at Nebraska*
Feb. 19 – at Purdue
Feb. 22 – vs Michigan
Feb. 26 – vs Illinois
Mar. 1 – at Wisconsin
*Indicates 2-play opponent