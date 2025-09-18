Iowa men’s, women’s basketball release Big Ten schedules

The Big Ten conference schedules for Iowa men’s and women’s basketball have been released. Both teams will begin conference play on the road, with the men facing off with Michigan State in East Lansing on December 2, and the women’s team traveling to Rutgers on December 6. The men open at home on Dec. 6 against Maryland while the women debut at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Dec. 28 against Penn State.

The men’s team plays Maryland, Purdue, and Nebraska twice this season. The Huskers feature former Hawkeye Pryce Sandfort, who transferred to Lincoln last offseason.

The women’s squads two-play opponents feature Nebraska, a matchup that’s given Iowa some trouble recently. The Huskers topped the Hawkeyes in overtime in Janaury before falling, 81-66, in the next matchup a month later.

Here are the conference schedules for both teams:

Men’s

Dec. 2 – at Michigan State

Dec. 6 – vs Maryland*

Jan. 3 – vs UCLA

Jan. 6 – at Minnesota

Jan. 11 – vs Illinois

Jan. 14 – at Purdue*

Jan. 17 – at Indiana

Jan. 20 – vs Rutgers

Jan. 28 – vs USC

Feb. 1 – at Oregon

Feb. 4 – at Washington

Feb. 8 – vs Northwestern

Feb. 11 – at Maryland*

Feb 14 – vs Purdue*

Feb. 17 – vs Nebraska*

Feb. 22 – at Wisconsin

Feb. 25 – vs Ohio State

Feb. 28 – at Penn State

Mar. 5 – vs Michigan

Mar. 8 – at Nebraska*

*Indicates 2-play opponents

Women’s

Dec. 6 – at Rutgers

Dec. 28 – vs Penn State

Jan. 1 – vs Nebraska*

Jan. 5 – at Northwestern

Jan. 11 – at Indiana

Jan. 15 – vs Oregon

Jan. 18 – vs Michigan State

Jan. 22 – at Maryland

Jan. 25 – vs Ohio State

Jan. 29 – at USC



Feb. 1 – at UCLA

Feb. 5 – vs Minnesota

Feb. 11 – vs Washington

Feb. 16 – at Nebraska*

Feb. 19 – at Purdue

Feb. 22 – vs Michigan

Feb. 26 – vs Illinois

Mar. 1 – at Wisconsin

*Indicates 2-play opponent