Iowa football’s Jaden Harrell, Karson Sharar carry on linebacker legacy

When Iowa linebackers Jaden Harrell and Karson Sharar took the field at Kinnick Stadium, chances are most fans only saw their jersey numbers.

For the last four seasons, Harrell, wearing 41 and Sharar, in 43 either stood on the sidelines, played in brief spells of special teams, or saw defensive snaps at the end of blowout games..

Then, in the season opener at home against Albany on Aug. 30, the pair trotted out as the Hawkeyes’ starting linebackers, the latest to carve a name for themselves in the impressive history of the position.

Playing linebacker at Iowa requires patience, unselfishness, and the willingness to learn. Snaps will be sparse in the beginning, but once those at the top of the depth chart graduate or declare for the NFL draft, the expectation is for the next players to fill the void seamlessly. Fans might not have known their names in the past, but they are confident these once anonymous players can transform into stars that lead the defense.

“All the guys in the past that you’ve seen play, and now you’re the guy,” Harrell said. “You have to take a step back, realize that, and go out there and do your best and make plays.”

Over the last decade, Iowa’s NFL-drafted linebackers include Christian Kirksey, Anthony Hitchens, Josey Jewell, Nick Niemann, and Jack Campbell, the highest-selected of the group at the 18th overall pick by the Detroit Lions. The lowest pick in that group was the first selection in the sixth round.

Jay Higgins is the most recent addition to that list. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens in the spring, Higgins made the 53-man roster in August.

Higgins had 124 tackles and four interceptions in his final season with the Hawkeyes, with teammate Nick Jackson adding 91 tackles and an interception. Harrell and Sharar aim to replace that duo, and the Iowa natives look to represent their home state with pride, respecting the position’s lineage but also forging their own identity.

“Those guys played great, but I can’t try to be those guys,” Harrell said. “It’s gotta be me, playing to my strengths, knowing my weaknesses, and just give my all out effort.”

Homegrown differences

Urbandale and Iowa Falls sit about 90 miles apart, connected via Interstate 35 and both west of Iowa City. While Urbandale lies within the Des Moines metropolitan area and contains more than 40,000 people, Iowa Falls features just under 5,000, according to the 2024 Census..

In these juxtaposed towns, Harrell and Sharar put themselves on Iowa’s radar. Harrell’s high school varsity career started his sophomore season, when he helped lead Urbandale High School to the state playoffs, recording 67 tackles, including eight for loss and two sacks.

Sam Anderson coached at Urbandale for 21 years before retiring prior to the 2025 season. He’s had the privilege of coaching future Division I players like Iowa defensive end Max Llewellyn and even NFL pros such as New York Jets wideout Allen Lazard. Anderson knew Harrell featured potential, especially because of his size.

Anderson acknowledged that sometimes bigger players refrain from being aggressive, but it didn’t take long for Harrell to adjust.

“After he got hit a few times, then the switch goes on and he’s like, ‘OK, now I’m going to be the hammer and not the nail. Anderson said.’”

The following year, Harrell had 69 1/ 2tackles, and in his senior season earned a first-team all-state selection, splitting time between linebacker and running back. Yet Iowa honed in early, offering Harrell a scholarship in the summer heading into his junior season. Anderson remembered receiving a phone call from then-Iowa assistant coach Reese Morgan, who asked Anderson for more information on his player, wanting to ensure the Hawkeyes were making the right choice.

Sitting in the weight room, Anderson handed the phone to Urbandale’s strength coach, Pete Trainor, who left no doubts as to Harrell’s work ethic.

“[Trainor] said, ‘He’s going to do all the right things, which he does, does all the workouts, which he did, and doesn’t question what you’re doing,’” Anderson recalled.

Harrell committed to the Hawkeyes in July 2019, about 1 ½ years before Sharar, who signed with Iowa in December of his senior year after decommitting from Northern Iowa a month earlier. Similar to Harrell, Sharar also earned a first-team all-state selection as a star on both offense and defense, recording 81 tackles, 1,325 all-purpose yards, and 15 total touchdowns.

At a well-respected Big Ten program like Iowa, high-school accolades lose their luster as first-year players often redshirt in their initial season. The case applied to both Sharar and Harrell

For Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace, sitting on the bench is simply part of the process. He equated a first-year college player to an eighth grader on a high school team. Surrounded by much superior competition, patience is necessary.

“It’s going to take a little bit of time, it’s almost humbling,” Wallace said. “Once they get past that, ‘I’m not playing my first year at Iowa, maybe other than special teams,’ and they realize the opportunity that they have ahead of themselves to get so much depth of knowledge with us defensively. To me, it takes care of itself.”

The following season yielded more of the same, with Harrell not seeing a snap and Sharar seeing playing time in seven games before injury ruled him out for the remaining contests.

Wallace said there’s always mental weight that comes with playing at Iowa, especially in front of sold-out Kinnick Stadium. Even if it’s just special teams, a long kickoff return from an opponent will receive harsh criticism. He said players like Harrell and Sharar won’t need to feel that weight for the better.

“We’re such a developmental program, we’ve been in such a developmental position at the linebacker position,” Wallace said.

Sharar kept in contact with his dad, Lincoln, who played linebacker and later tight end at Northern Iowa. Calling Wallace and Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker as two of the best coaches in the nation, Sharar bought into the development process early, especially with older players like Campbell and Seth Benson around as evidence of potential growth.

“Just learning from them is the biggest thing,” he said. “They’re able to teach me not only the defense, but also how to live as a college student and be a part of the program.”

Harrell said Wallace’s coaching will inevitably involve yelling, but that approach didn’t faze the young linebacker. Rather, the passion only revealed a high standard to uphold, a culture Harrell appreciates.

“I’m always happy, positive, being around these guys,” Harrell said. “Being in the linebacker meetings, even if you’re not the guy in the game being coached or taught, you’re still learning from Coach Wallace. And that’s something amazing.”

Soon, signs of Wallace’s preached development began to emerge.

Contrasting dynamic

Pat Angerer couldn’t help but notice the number from his past.

Sitting on the couch watching Iowa host Minnesota in October ,2023, the former Iowa linebacker’s eyes fixated on Sharar sprinting down the field on kickoff coverage, watching as the violent scene was about to unfold.

Dashing up the left sideline, Gopher returner Quentin Redding glanced to his right then two about two steps left. Evasion was pointless. Sharar leveled Redding, sending the returner on his back. Sharar was rather modest about the feat.

“Just going out there and giving it your all, you know, you make a play here and there,” he said.

Angerer felt compelled to text Wallace his thoughts.

“I’m, like, ‘All right, he’s got something there,’”Angerer said.

In the referees’ eyes, the tackle was considered targeting, ruling Sharar out for the rest of the game. The call was rescinded a week later, much to Angerer’s pleasure.

“Karson’s pretty violent,” Angerer said. “You can tell he plays very violent. He’s downhill. He’s athletic. He’s rangy. He’s aggressive.”

This play style encapsulates the essence of Sharar’s position at the “will” linebacker spot, one who guards the part of the field with a fewer number of offensive players, otherwise known as the weak side. Angerer, now the football color analyst for Hawkeye Radio Network, said this role involves playing out in space rather than right behind the defensive line. Additionally, a “will” linebacker may also cover a receiver more often.

The “mike” linebacker, on the other hand, covers the middle of the field and is in charge of defensive calls, whether it be adjusting the defensive line or diagnosing a play change from the opposing offense. Harrell, a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, matches this cerebral description.

“You can tell he’s got that leadership quality in him,” Angerer said. “He’s extremely smart. I think to have him at the middle, people really rely on him. And he does it the right way.”

When Angerer played in the 2000s, his elder examples included Abdul Hodge and Chad Greenway, each multi-time first-team All-Big Ten selections. Angerer described Hodge as a leader that’s always in the right position to make a play, akin to Harrell, while Greenway relied on athleticism and speed to make tackles while out of position. He stressed he’s not making a direct comparison between Hodge and Harrell and Greenway and Sharar, but explained the contrast between the two are similar.

Angerer also said Harrell and Sharar mirror former teammate Brett Greenwood, a defensive back who redshirted his first year after joining the program as a walk-on. Greenwood, who started 29 straight games before being sidelined by injury, prepared for every match as if he were on the first-string, a lesson that Angerer embodied later during his career but one that Harrell and Sharar took to heart today.

“I think Karson and Jaden are really serious about being good football players,” Angerer said. “They’re really serious about being good Hawkeye, and that’s why when they have success it’s so great to be able to be up [in the booth], cheer for them, and talk about them, because they deserve it.”

Upholding the standard

The first considerable reps at linebacker arrived in 2024, with Sharar recording five tackles in the 40-16 win over Washington on October 12, and Harrell finding himself in place of Higgins when the former Hawkeye suffered an injury late in the 20-17 loss against UCLA on November 8.

For Wallace, Harrell’s first snap put the linebacker to the test, as the Bruins held the ball at the middle of the field rather than at one of the hash marks. Rather than aligning the defense to one side of the field, Harrell had to scrutinize the opposing offense and decipher where it might attack, an advanced concept most likely not on the mind of someone thrust into crunch-time action.

“I hated it for him, it was a tough situation,” Wallace said. “All you’re thinking about is getting lined up and you’re not thinking about what personnel are in.”

Harrell registered two tackles and recovered a fumble against UCLA, but Wallace said the performance was only a snapshot of Harrell’s true abilities, which he said are far better than what transpired in California.

“His strength numbers, all of those are on par with other guys that we’ve had that played the position,” the coach said. “His depth of knowledge in regard to our defense is really significant. He knows the ins and outs.”

Harrell, a member of this year’s player leadership council, has posted 19 total tackles and a forced fumble this season, while. Sharar has 16 tackles. As the Hawkeyes venture into Big Ten play with a road matchup against Rutgers on Friday, the pair will only see more opportunity in their last year of eligibility. Some would label the situation as pressing, but for Harrell, the limited nature of football, where game day is just once a week, is the reason he committed to the sport in the first place.

“You get to become the best you can at your position, or just overall football player, and show that once a week on the field,” he said. “Rather than basketball, you’re practicing in the game to try to get your skill up where football you’re going to be to the best of your ability on game day.”

In the test to become the next great Iowa linebacker, Harrell and Sharar relied on plenty of mentors, but now it’s their turn to become the teachers that lead by example. Replicating the past is a difficult task, but not the main objective.

“You just have to be yourself, but be at that standard,” Harrell said. “Hopefully that pushes the standard forward and raises it, making the next guy to come in or whoever it is, they take themselves and they push it even further. And it just goes on and on.”