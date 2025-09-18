Iowa Board of Regents approved a state funding request for the rural medicine program

The Iowa Board of Regents approved an $8.2 million state-funding increase request from Iowa’s three regent universities on Thursday, a far cry from the $30.5 million or 5 percent increase they sent to Iowa lawmakers last year.

The request comes after Iowa lawmakers failed to increase general education funding to Iowa’s regent universities last session.

The regents’ requests include $3.6 million for a rural doctor training program at the University of Iowa, a $1.8 million request for an agricultural experiment station at Iowa State University, and $600,000 to expand the University of Northern Iowa’s nursing program.

The request also includes a $1 million request for student mental health support, which was added following a motion by Regent Lucy Gipple, a second-year UNI student.

Other requests include $1.2 million to expand agricultural outreach programs at ISU and $1 million for UNI’s neighboring state tuition program.

UI requests money for rural physician training program

With many areas of Iowa facing a physician shortage, the UI proposed a $3.6 million program that would increase the number of doctors trained in rural medicine in Iowa.

According to an analysis from Becker’s Hospital Review, Iowa had only 155 primary care providers per 100,000 residents in 2024.

The goal of the program is to launch a rural medicine track within the Carver College of Medicine, offer fellowships in rural medicine, and build a statewide network to expand clinical training opportunities in rural communities.