Five things to watch in Iowa football’s matchup with Rutgers

1. Containing Antwan Raymond

Rutgers is nicknamed the “Birthplace of College Football” for many reasons, but its style of play reflects that. Head coach Greg Schiano loves to run the ball and play tough defense in these types of games, and you know he’ll try to do it on Friday.

Stopping the run will be key for Phil Parker and the Hawkeye defense, but they will have a tough challenge in front of them. The Scarlet Knights feature three running backs with over 100 rushing yards this year, but the main name to watch out for is second-year Antwan Raymond. The sophomore has yet to rush for over 100 yards in a game this year, but he’s been efficient in blowout wins over Miami-Ohio and Norfolk State, recording two touchdowns in each game.

2. Make Athan Kaliakmanis beat you

While Rutgers will always be a run-first team, it is feeling good about the early performance of veteran quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis. The senior is playing some of the best football of his career, completing 72.9 percent of his passes and tossing seven touchdowns and no interceptions through the first three games of the year.

Those numbers have led to plenty of optimism in Piscataway, but Kaliakmanis’ numbers in Big Ten play have been mixed. The Scarlet Knights don’t stretch the field very often, meaning that the Hawkeyes will likely see a lot of short, high-percentage passes on Friday. That’s a good strategy for Rutgers, but if Iowa can take away those easy throws and make Kaliakmanis beat it down the field, then the Hawkeyes will have a good chance to come away with a victory.

3. Tussle in the trenches

While Iowa fans want to see their team evolve into the air-raid offense, Kirk Ferentz will try to use the exact opposite to win this football game. The reason? Both teams feature a strong offensive and defensive line. The dynamic duo of Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker should provide some rushing opportunities for the Hawkeyes’ offense, while the defensive front of Max Llwellyn, Brian Allen, and Aaron Graves could give Rutgers some trouble.

While they may not have Iowa’s prestige, the Scarlet Knights boast an experienced offensive line. Bryan Felter, Kwabena Asamoah, and Tyler Needham are all fourth-years and understand the style of football that Schiano wants to play.

Expect an old-school Big Ten rock fight on Friday.

4. How Iowa starts the game

Iowa’s offense took a few quarters to get going against Albany and Iowa State. The Hawkeyes didn’t need much to overcome Albany, but the slow start cost them a big win in Ames. The primary reason for the start was conservative play-calling. Iowa only took one shot down the field against the Cyclones, and it resulted in a defensive pass-interference call.

Offensive coordinator Tim Lester responded by installing aggressive play calls against Massachusetts. That strategy worked well for the Hawkeyes, who collected passing touchdowns on their first two drives, giving Mark Gronowski some much-needed confidence heading into Big Ten play.

Iowa will need a fast start if it wants to win in a tough road environment.

5. Fatigue from the long trip

Ferentz’s disdain for Friday night games is well-known, and he’ll now have to take his team halfway across the country to open Big Ten play. Iowa players didn’t blame the long trip as the reason for their loss to UCLA last year, but the Hawkeyes did look a little sluggish in that one.

Every game is different, but don’t be surprised if Iowa comes out slow on Friday.