Elena Torres and Iowa women’s cross country embracing underdog mentality in 2025

Growing up in Loveland, Colorado, Elena Torres lived directly between the territories of nationally-recognized Colorado and Colorado State cross country programs.

Both programs have an illustrious championship history, with Colorado winning an NCAA title in 2018, but Torres decided to find new pastures – literally.

Having lived near the mountains her whole life, Torres was eager to branch out to a state she was more unfamiliar with. One visit to Iowa City was the selling point, and she announced her commitment to the Hawkeyes ahead of her senior year of high school.

Two years later, the second-year distance runner just won a race for the first time in the black and gold. The historic milestone occurred during the season-opener at the Hawkeye Invitational in Iowa City on Sept. 5.

It was a special moment for Torres.

“I was super excited crossing the finish line and then turning around and seeing all of my teammates finishing with PRs as well,” said Torres. “My dad and sister surprised me at this race too. I didn’t know they were coming out so that was good that they got to be there too.”

Torres made an impact during her freshman campaign, finishing in second place at the 2024 Big Ten Championships and NCAA Midwest Regional. Now off to a strong start in 2025, the sophomore has proven that she could offer even more firepower in Iowa’s lineup.

Head coach Randy Hasenbank couldn’t help but rave about Torres’ impact on the team, not only with her race performances, but through her character as well.

“She’s a natural leader just by her work ethic,” said Hasenbank. “People see that and go ‘OK, that’s how it needs to be done.’”

During the recruitment process, Hasenbank knew what sort of performances he could get out of the Colorado native. However, Torres’ character played just as much of a role to him when it came to wanting her on the team.

“Altlitude aside, it’s her attitude,” Hasenbank said. “She’s very determined and I think that’s already affecting the way the rest of the team prepares.”

That attitude has sifted down to the entire Hawkeye team. Iowa made a statement at the Hawkeye Invitational, placing each of their top seven runners in the top-10.

“We had some really big PRs across the board in our first meet,” said Torres. “Knowing that we’re in better shape already than last year is a really good feeling.”

With only three meets until the Big Ten Championship meet in late October, there’s only so many races and such limited time to improve for the Hawkeyes. The season opener was a strong testament to what Iowa is capable of, but they still have a lot more to prove over the course of the next seven meets.

Torres understands that Iowa could have some doubters this season, but she and her teammates are on a mission to prove those doubters wrong.

“We’re an underdog,” Torres said. “I think we’re ready to go out and show everyone what we’ve got.”