Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season

See where the Hawkeyes sit in our power rankings after their dominating win over Massachusetts.
Jackson Miller, Sports Reporter
September 18, 2025
Samantha DeFily
Iowa wide receiver Kaden Wetjen attempts to get past Massachusetts punter Keegan Andrews during a football game between Iowa and the University of Massachusetts at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Wetjen had four punt returns, including a touchdown. The Hawkeyes defeated the Minutemen 47-7.

Power Rankings

1. Ohio StateThe Buckeyes are taking care of business.

2. OregonThis team is looking very scary. Dante Moore should be in your Heisman conversation.

3. Penn StateThe Nittany Lions have yet to be tested in any way.

4. IllinoisGood football is back in Champaign.

5. USCThe Trojans have crept into the AP top 25.

6. IndianaUnpopular opinion: Curt Cignetti is cool.

7. MichiganI never heard of Biff Poggi until last week, but I love him already.

8. NebraskaHuskers have beaten who they’re supposed to. First big test coming up.

9. Iowa20 points in the first quarter? Is this the same Iowa team I’ve watched my whole life?

10. WisconsinAlways tough to go on the road against Alabama.

11. WashingtonA Week 3 bye is brutal.

12. MarylandTwo words: Malik Washington 

13. Michigan StateAidan Chiles gives me PTSD.

14. Rutgers Athan Kaliakmanis is balling.

15. MinnesotaI don’t think the Gophers even know who they are yet.

16. PurdueThe Boilermaker defense forgot to come out of the locker room after the delay last week.

17. NorthwesternJust wait until they get a real stadium.

18. UCLA I don’t think the Bruins could sell out Northwestern’s temporary stadium.

*All lines courtesy of ESPN Bet

SHI Stadium: Iowa (2-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/when to watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 45.5

Hawks head to the birthplace of college football. You’d think a place with that name would have a better football team than they do.

Camp Randall Stadium: Maryland (3-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0)

Madison, WI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on NBC | Line: WISC -7.5 | O/U: 43.5

Malik Washington has looked outstanding for the Terrapins, but now he faces a Wisconsin defense that is impatiently waiting to bounce back after allowing 454 yards to Alabama.

Autzen Stadium: Oregon State (0-3, 0-0) @ No. 6 Oregon (3-0, 1-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN | Line: ORE -34.5 | O/U: 57.5 

Oregon looks unstoppable, while its in-state rival looks quite the opposite. This game could get ugly.

Memorial Stadium: No. 21 Michigan (2-1, 0-0) @ Nebraska (3-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS | Line: MICH -1.5 | O/U: 44.5

Two young quarterbacks duke it out in Lincoln. Arguably the most underrated matchup of the week.

Notre Dame Stadium: Purdue (2-1, 0-0) @ No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2)

Notre Dame, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: ND -26.5 | O/U: 53.5 

How is Notre Dame still ranked?

Memorial Stadium: No. 9 Illinois (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 19 Indiana (3-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: IU -4.5 | O/U: 52.5

Perfect primetime matchup to kick off Big Ten play. Bret Bielema versus Curt Cignetti. Are you not entertained?

Martin Stadium: Washington (2-0, 0-0) @ Washington State (2-1, 0-0)

Pullman, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on CBS | Line: WASH -20.5 | O/U: 53.5

The good ol’ Apple Cup. Washington State got embarrassed at North Texas last week, but don’t be surprised if they come out a bit angry against the Huskies.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Michigan State (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 25 USC (3-0, 1-0)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 10 p.m. on FOX | Line: USC -15.5 | O/U: 56.5

Both teams have looked dominant offensively, albeit against poor defenses. The Trojans are scoring 55 points per game through three weeks.

