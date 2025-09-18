Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season

Power Rankings

1. Ohio State — The Buckeyes are taking care of business.

2. Oregon — This team is looking very scary. Dante Moore should be in your Heisman conversation.

3. Penn State — The Nittany Lions have yet to be tested in any way.

4. Illinois — Good football is back in Champaign.

5. USC — The Trojans have crept into the AP top 25.

6. Indiana — Unpopular opinion: Curt Cignetti is cool.

7. Michigan — I never heard of Biff Poggi until last week, but I love him already.

8. Nebraska — Huskers have beaten who they’re supposed to. First big test coming up.

9. Iowa — 20 points in the first quarter? Is this the same Iowa team I’ve watched my whole life?

10. Wisconsin — Always tough to go on the road against Alabama.

11. Washington — A Week 3 bye is brutal.

12. Maryland — Two words: Malik Washington

13. Michigan State — Aidan Chiles gives me PTSD.

14. Rutgers — Athan Kaliakmanis is balling.

15. Minnesota — I don’t think the Gophers even know who they are yet.

16. Purdue — The Boilermaker defense forgot to come out of the locker room after the delay last week.

17. Northwestern — Just wait until they get a real stadium.

18. UCLA — I don’t think the Bruins could sell out Northwestern’s temporary stadium.

SHI Stadium: Iowa (2-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)

Piscataway, NJ

Where/when to watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 45.5

Hawks head to the birthplace of college football. You’d think a place with that name would have a better football team than they do.

Camp Randall Stadium: Maryland (3-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0)

Madison, WI

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on NBC | Line: WISC -7.5 | O/U: 43.5

Malik Washington has looked outstanding for the Terrapins, but now he faces a Wisconsin defense that is impatiently waiting to bounce back after allowing 454 yards to Alabama.

Autzen Stadium: Oregon State (0-3, 0-0) @ No. 6 Oregon (3-0, 1-0)

Eugene, OR

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN | Line: ORE -34.5 | O/U: 57.5

Oregon looks unstoppable, while its in-state rival looks quite the opposite. This game could get ugly.

Memorial Stadium: No. 21 Michigan (2-1, 0-0) @ Nebraska (3-0, 0-0)

Lincoln, NE

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS | Line: MICH -1.5 | O/U: 44.5

Two young quarterbacks duke it out in Lincoln. Arguably the most underrated matchup of the week.

Notre Dame Stadium: Purdue (2-1, 0-0) @ No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2)

Notre Dame, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: ND -26.5 | O/U: 53.5

How is Notre Dame still ranked?

Memorial Stadium: No. 9 Illinois (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 19 Indiana (3-0, 0-0)

Bloomington, IN

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: IU -4.5 | O/U: 52.5

Perfect primetime matchup to kick off Big Ten play. Bret Bielema versus Curt Cignetti. Are you not entertained?

Martin Stadium: Washington (2-0, 0-0) @ Washington State (2-1, 0-0)

Pullman, WA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on CBS | Line: WASH -20.5 | O/U: 53.5

The good ol’ Apple Cup. Washington State got embarrassed at North Texas last week, but don’t be surprised if they come out a bit angry against the Huskies.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Michigan State (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 25 USC (3-0, 1-0)

Los Angeles, CA

Where/when to watch: Saturday at 10 p.m. on FOX | Line: USC -15.5 | O/U: 56.5

Both teams have looked dominant offensively, albeit against poor defenses. The Trojans are scoring 55 points per game through three weeks.