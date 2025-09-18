Around the Big Ten | Matchups, power rankings for Week 4 of the college football season

Power Rankings
1. Ohio State — The Buckeyes are taking care of business.
2. Oregon — This team is looking very scary. Dante Moore should be in your Heisman conversation.
3. Penn State — The Nittany Lions have yet to be tested in any way.
4. Illinois — Good football is back in Champaign.
5. USC — The Trojans have crept into the AP top 25.
6. Indiana — Unpopular opinion: Curt Cignetti is cool.
7. Michigan — I never heard of Biff Poggi until last week, but I love him already.
8. Nebraska — Huskers have beaten who they’re supposed to. First big test coming up.
9. Iowa — 20 points in the first quarter? Is this the same Iowa team I’ve watched my whole life?
10. Wisconsin — Always tough to go on the road against Alabama.
11. Washington — A Week 3 bye is brutal.
12. Maryland — Two words: Malik Washington
13. Michigan State — Aidan Chiles gives me PTSD.
14. Rutgers — Athan Kaliakmanis is balling.
15. Minnesota — I don’t think the Gophers even know who they are yet.
16. Purdue — The Boilermaker defense forgot to come out of the locker room after the delay last week.
17. Northwestern — Just wait until they get a real stadium.
18. UCLA — I don’t think the Bruins could sell out Northwestern’s temporary stadium.
*All lines courtesy of ESPN Bet
SHI Stadium: Iowa (2-1, 0-0) @ Rutgers (3-0, 0-0)
Piscataway, NJ
Where/when to watch: Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX | Line: IOWA -1.5 | O/U: 45.5
Hawks head to the birthplace of college football. You’d think a place with that name would have a better football team than they do.
Camp Randall Stadium: Maryland (3-0, 0-0) @ Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0)
Madison, WI
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 11 a.m. on NBC | Line: WISC -7.5 | O/U: 43.5
Malik Washington has looked outstanding for the Terrapins, but now he faces a Wisconsin defense that is impatiently waiting to bounce back after allowing 454 yards to Alabama.
Autzen Stadium: Oregon State (0-3, 0-0) @ No. 6 Oregon (3-0, 1-0)
Eugene, OR
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on BTN | Line: ORE -34.5 | O/U: 57.5
Oregon looks unstoppable, while its in-state rival looks quite the opposite. This game could get ugly.
Memorial Stadium: No. 21 Michigan (2-1, 0-0) @ Nebraska (3-0, 0-0)
Lincoln, NE
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2 p.m. on CBS | Line: MICH -1.5 | O/U: 44.5
Two young quarterbacks duke it out in Lincoln. Arguably the most underrated matchup of the week.
Notre Dame Stadium: Purdue (2-1, 0-0) @ No. 24 Notre Dame (0-2)
Notre Dame, IN
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: ND -26.5 | O/U: 53.5
How is Notre Dame still ranked?
Memorial Stadium: No. 9 Illinois (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 19 Indiana (3-0, 0-0)
Bloomington, IN
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on NBC | Line: IU -4.5 | O/U: 52.5
Perfect primetime matchup to kick off Big Ten play. Bret Bielema versus Curt Cignetti. Are you not entertained?
Martin Stadium: Washington (2-0, 0-0) @ Washington State (2-1, 0-0)
Pullman, WA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 6:30 on CBS | Line: WASH -20.5 | O/U: 53.5
The good ol’ Apple Cup. Washington State got embarrassed at North Texas last week, but don’t be surprised if they come out a bit angry against the Huskies.
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum: Michigan State (3-0, 0-0) @ No. 25 USC (3-0, 1-0)
Los Angeles, CA
Where/when to watch: Saturday at 10 p.m. on FOX | Line: USC -15.5 | O/U: 56.5
Both teams have looked dominant offensively, albeit against poor defenses. The Trojans are scoring 55 points per game through three weeks.