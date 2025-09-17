IMU Clothing Closet temporarily closed

The Clothing Closet, located inside of the Iowa Memorial Union, or IMU, offers a variety of low-cost, business professional clothing for both students and staff. Located next door to the food pantry, the closet is no longer available to students and staff.

Jaide Domatob, graduate assistant for Basic Needs at the UI, which provides students with necessities like food and clothing. She said the closet has been open since 2018. Due to renovations taking place within the IMU, the closet has been on a temporary pause since August.

Chris Brewer, public relations manager for the Office of Strategic Communication, said the Clothing Closet had to pause use due to storage issues during the IMU modernization construction.

He said the behind-the-scenes work requires storage space they currently don’t have, and without it they cannot continue their regular work.

Due to limited space, the university is prioritizing food and basic needs, so the clothing closet space currently serves as storage.

“We will use the space for same-day storage for the food pantry, which will help volunteers restock shelves more efficiently and support food pantry operations,” Brewer said.“We also created a space for confidential meetings where campus partners can connect students with resources such as financial assistance, child care, and legal services.”

Both undergraduate and graduate students utilized the clothing closet. The closet offers participants 10 items a semester to use and keep. Domatob said last spring they distributed 1,149 items, with the most popular being shirts, blouses, pants, and dresses.

RELATED: IMU to see renovations following Iowa Regents’ approval

The Clothing Closet is an option for students looking for attire needed for presentations, internships, and interviews but don’t want to break the bank.

Brooke Wuebker, third-year UI student, has never utilized the Clothing Closet before. Though she didn’t realize it was temporarily closed, she thinks it is useful for other business majors.

“I definitely find myself in need of business professional clothing for events, class, and interviews,” Wuebker said. “I don’t see myself using it once it reopens, but I would be willing to donate stuff to it potentially.”

The Clothing Closet is a resource available to everyone, regardless of major, but some students do not know the UI has a clothing closet.

Haley Link, a first-year UI student, was one of these students unaware the University of Iowa’s campus had a clothing closet. Now, she thinks it would be a good option to have.

“I think a lot of people struggle to find clothing for presentations and interviews because they don’t have professional items in their closets. They can also be expensive, so I think having a cheaper option to find business clothes could be helpful for lots of people,” Link said.

The IMU’s Clothing Closet stands as a cheaper alternative for college students with often limited budgets.

While distribution of professional attire has been paused in the Clothing Closet, the Division of Student Life directs those looking for low-cost attire to look around the community for options. An example of a community resource is the Pride House, which provides free gender-affirming clothing and a supportive environment for students.

Domatob said the winter clothing drive will still be available for students to take advantage of and will continue to take donations.

Once the renovations are completed, the Division of Student Life will “reevaluate opportunities to reopen the Clothing Closet,” Brewer said.