A slice of legacy: Iowa City mourns Pagliai’s Pizza founder

The family-owned Pagliai’s Pizza, located on Bloomington Street in downtown Iowa City, has been open since the 1960s, creating memories through food for over 50 years. On July 13, one of the founders, Armond Pagliai Sr., passed away at the age of 92. The community has felt the loss, grieving Pagliai Sr. and honoring his joy and years of service.

According to the restaurant’s website, Pagliai Sr. was born on March 23, 1933, in Zook Spur, Iowa. He was the youngest child of seven, eager to make his mark from the beginning. He is survived by his wife and three children.

According to Pagliai’s Pizza, the first pizza was served by Pagliai Sr.’s brother, Sam Pagliai, in Ames in 1953. He sold the pizza at a local bar, and with time, more and more people wanted a taste.

In 1957, the demand for pizza led the family to open up the first official Pagliai’s Pizza, formerly called The Pizza House, in Ames’s Campustown. The popularity began to grow, leading the family to open up other locations, now having 30 restaurants across the country.

The current restaurant owner, Anthony Fontanini, bought the location from Armond Pagliai Jr. around five years ago. His grandmother was the older sister of Armond Sr. and has fond memories of growing up in a restaurant environment.

“I worked at the restaurant in the 90s. I went back to Ames to finish up school and lived up there for a while. A few years ago, [me and my family] moved to North Liberty to take over and let Armond Jr. retire,” Fontanini said.

Over the years, tons of the Pagliai’s family members have worked at the store. The store has changed management a few times over the years but Fontanini said he is committed to keeping the same easy going, family environment that has been built in their restaurant over the past six decades.

“It’s really an honor to get to keep this place going,” he said. “After I bought it, Armond Sr. was still in here everyday doing whatever needed to be done. He was a really nice guy, he took care of everybody like they were family. Pagliai’s Pizza is very lucky to have so many people in the community that are loyal to us and to him.”

Armond Sr. was praised for his determination and ambition by those who knew him. His obituary said, “His work ethic was unyielding, and his motto was to treat every pizza like a work of art made with care and consistency and treat the customer as you would want to be treated.”

Members of the community expressed their despair in the comments of the Facebook post made in his honor. A former employee of Pagliai’s Pizza, Jacky Horton, worked with Armond Sr. in the 90s and remembers him being a kind man.

“Armond was a wonderful boss and ran a tight ship,” she said. “The teamwork there was extraordinary. I used to tell people that it’s so clean you could eat off the floor. His loss will be felt far and wide in the community, but how lucky we all are to have known him.”

The food, atmosphere, and staff are what keeps bringing people coming back to Pagliai’s year after year.

Trent Jonas, freelance writer for Only In Your State, grew up in Iowa City, going to Pagliai’s Pizza. Expressing great nostalgia for the restaurant, Jonas highlights his favorite parts throughout his piece.

“When we went as kids, my brother and I loved to watch the pizzas being made,” he wrote. “The workers twirled and tossed the dough like we’d seen on TV, but never at other pizza places in town. We’d watch them ladle sauce onto the thin-stretched dough, cover it in handfuls of mozzarella, and sprinkle on ingredients like they were constructing a Jackson Pollock painting.”