UI football head coach Kirk Ferentz built success from a season of loss

In his 27 years at the helm for the Hawkeyes, the longest-tenured active head coach in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Kirk Ferentz, attempted, then attained, the success of his predecessor, Hayden Fry. If reaching Fry’s pedestal was daunting, then entering the stratosphere of legendary Ohio State University coach Woody Hayes appeared impossible when Ferentz arrived on campus in 1999.

Now, Ferentz and Hayes belong in the same sentence, with the Hawkeye head coach a notch ahead in victories. His record-breaking 206th arrived in the University of Iowa’s 47-7 victory over the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Sept. 13.

“You don’t really think about it. It’s never really been a goal of mine,” Ferentz told Big Ten Network after the win. “Being a head coach was never really a goal, so let’s start there. The whole concept was just do the best you can in whatever you’re doing.”

Ferentz doesn’t want his record to disguise the reality of his career. The record-setting prime time win over UMass may appear as a formality now, but back in 1999, a Week 3 home game against a Mid-American Conference opponent under the lights was no guarantee.

That contest occurred Sept. 18, 1999, against Northern Illinois University, with the UI emerging victorious, 24-0. The triumph marked Ferentz’s first win with the Hawkeyes, an important milestone in any coaching career, but for Ferentz, it was not indicative of where he ended up over two decades later in the pantheon of Big Ten coaches.

“That’s the last thing in the world I was thinking about,” Ferentz told Big Ten Network after the UMass game. “That was hardly pretty, but they’re all pretty. But you’ve got to start somewhere. That team dug in, got it done, and things just kept going from there.”

Ferentz speaks of gradual growth, but the progress wasn’t linear. The coach’s next win wouldn’t arrive until the following year. While today’s Ferentz teams seem destined for the postseason, the coach’s first iteration went 1-10. The follow-up season went 3-9.

After a victory in the Alamo Bowl to close out the 2001 campaign and finish with a 7-5 record, the Hawkeyes posted just two losing seasons since. Despite the steady climb and view from the mountainto, Ferentz will share stories from the bottom, tales of a team with the talent to win but lacked the execution in close games.

“If you can survive it, then hopefully you are learning,” Ferentz said in a press conference. “You have to learn from everything that you do.”

For Anthony Herron, a defensive end under Ferentz in 1999 and 2000, wins were elusive in Ferentz’s early seasons, but the head coach and his players laid the groundwork for today. Herron, safety Matt Bowen, and linebacker LeVar Woods headlined the defensive effort while AJ Blazek captained the offensive line. Soon-to-be star players like Dallas Clark, Jonathan Babineaux, and Eric Steinbach were still in development or had yet to switch positions.

The story of Ferentz’s legacy at the UI starts on the ground floor.

“There was a foundation that got laid over those first couple of seasons that he respects, appreciates, and goes out of his way to reference over a quarter century later,” Herron told The Daily Iowan. “The level of deference to folks who were here early, who didn’t get to experience the spoils of the program’s success, that all of us really appreciate in a big way.”

Winning with Sunday football

“We didn’t realize we were going to be a bad team,” the former Hawkeye defensive end said.

Herron’s words may sound shocking now, but considering the time period, they are somewhat reasonable. While the transfer portal existed back then, there was no immediate eligibility at an athlete’s new school. Departures were limited. Plus, at that point, the Hawkeyes and losing didn’t compute.

When Fry retired after a difficult 3-8 season, he left as UI football’s all-time wins leader. His squads qualified for bowl games in three of his last four seasons, winning two and finishing within the Associated Press Top 25 twice.

“We still thought we were going to be awesome at that point,” Herron said. “We thought we had the little hiccup early in the season, and we thought we would get this thing figured out as soon as we figured out who this Kirk Ferentz guy was.”

The UI dropped its season opener to the University of Nebraska, 42-7, conceding 35 points in the second half. The following week at Iowa State University, the UI faced an early 14-point deficit before falling, 17-10. Nevertheless, the return home to face an 0-2 NIU looked promising, especially with a pregame ceremony for Fry, who privately fought prostate cancer that year.

“It felt fitting because we all loved him so much,” Herron said of Fry, who died in 2019. “We certainly wanted to show out and show off, knowing he was there watching us.”

Bowen will admit the Hawkeyes didn’t play their best football that day. The UI missed a field goal and coughed up a fumble before limping to halftime with a 3-0 lead. Bowen noticed no panic from his new head coach, who didn’t rewrite the playbook during the break but rather capitalized on his

NFL background.

“You look at how he manages games now,” Bowen said. “Field position, winning the turnover battle, setting your team up to win in the fourth quarter. That’s Sunday football because everyone’s good.”

The Hawkeyes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a blocked field goal returned 87 yards for a touchdown by Woods.

Bowen gifted Ferentz the game ball in the locker room. The Hawkeyes finally won a game, and the sense of relief morphed into eager anticipation of what

was next.

“There was a general sense of excitement,” Bowen said. “Like, ‘Look, we can do this.’ To do it with a new staff, to see Kirk, to see how excited he was; it was a special moment for the program

moving forward.”

New expectations, same impact

Bowen can’t help but scrutinize. That’s his job with ESPN, where he pores over film as a football analyst. Reflecting on that 1999 season, he points out potential victories that slipped out of reach. Certainly not against powerhouses Oklahoma State University and Penn State University, but versus Northwestern University, Indiana University, and even No. 17 University of Minnesota in the season finale, the Hawkeyes lost by single digits.

“You just go through the games in your head,” he said. “I’ll do this the rest of my life. That’s who I am.”

In an age without social media, print newspapers were the main source of outside noise. Easy enough to ignore, but it’s still challenging to find motivation in a trying season. For Bowen, the source of inspiration was internal.

“I never felt that we stopped caring. I never felt that we stopped trying,” he said. “I think the best way to say it was that we tried. We still worked to play Iowa-style football, and for us that year, at times, it wasn’t enough.”

Bowen visited his alma mater the following year and saw the UI top Michigan State University, 21-16, snapping a 13-game losing streak for the Hawkeyes.

“Just the way they played that day, the emotion of the team afterwards, it just felt like a turning point,” Bowen said. “For someone who’s been in the program, I felt like this is something unique. This is something different, and it’s gonna take off soon.”

For Herron, the win over the Spartans was a sign the Hawkeyes were learning how to win. Yet their teacher developed elevated expectations.

Despite the lopsided loss to UNL in 1999, Ferentz never got upset postgame, Herron said. He noted

his coach’s demeanor changed during the 2000 rematch with the Huskers.

UI football trailed, 21-13, heading into halftime in Lincoln, but was blanked, 21-0, over the final 30 minutes of action. The top-ranked Huskers piled on 490 total yards and completed all but three passes and tossed five touchdowns. Another game where the Hawkeyes cost themselves a winnable contest, and Ferentz let his players hear it.

“He’s kicking things, he’s shouting in a way that we didn’t experience at all in 1999,” Herron said. “That moment, to me, indicated that Kirk could tell we were capable of more that year.”

UI football further established the higher standard with consecutive wins over PSU and then-No. 12-ranked Northwestern. When 2001 rolled around, the Hawkeyes posted their first winning season since 1997, but Herron and Bowen both left the program before then.

On return visits to Kinnick Stadium, they witness a coach with grayer hair, one who no longer participates in morning jogs with then-assistant Bret Bielema. The man who once looked almost too young to be in charge of a Big Ten team is 70 years old, a steadfast figure on the sidelines who stood through constant change and

criticism.

“Somehow, all these years, he’s still able to sustain and still be confident, humble, and hungry for improvement and for work in a way that I seriously doubt I still will be at 70 years old,” Herron said.