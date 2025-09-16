The Fabulous Yahoo Drummers host a free, weekly jam sesh

As the day starts to wind down in Iowa City, The Fabulous Yahoo Drummers are just getting started. Every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., the band performs two hours of music and leaves the Pedestrian Mall vibrating with the heavy pulse of drums, a sound so primal it’s difficult not to stop and give them a listen.

The Yahoo Drummers combine multiple styles from African and jazz to reggae, funk, and Latin music. Instruments are provided, no experience is necessary, and participation is open to anyone who feels compelled to join.

More than a means to impress, the Yahoo Drummers focus on community by bringing together people of all ages and skill levels to make music simply for the joy of it. The group of revolving members has been around for 37 years and invites anyone to join their free-form sessions, turning the typical sounds of downtown Iowa City into a heartbeat of drums.

“I love the way we bring people in,” Scotty Hayward, one of the original group members, said. “It’s really fun to have this attitude that we’re here, and we’re not trying to make money. Everyone can join, and there isn’t necessarily an audience to show off for.”

Chris Oquendo, another member who plays the conga, stumbled upon the group while in town for a volleyball tournament.

He said he was walking through the Ped Mall, heard drums, and thought to himself, “Oh, that sounds pretty interesting.”

Oquendo said although he had no prior experience, everyone was welcoming. He called the group his “cozy corner,” a way to relax and destress after work. Beyond the community atmosphere, the Fabulous Yahoo Drummers thrive on improvisation.

Tom Zimmerman, a member since 2009, said anyone could grab any instrument and start playing. The group experiments with a variety of unusual and lesser known instruments, but musical saws are Zimmerman’s favorite.

“We can hear each instrument, listen to see where it fits in, and shift together. That’s really what music is to me,” he said. “Anything goes. We are unique.”

The Yahoo Drummers’ roots stretch back nearly four decades, when the founder first gathered drummers in downtown Iowa City at the now-closed Unitarian Church basement. The current group has been together for about five years, with members always coming and going.

They have had University of Iowa students, children, and Iowa City community members join their group on and off. Though they occasionally play paid gigs, the group made it clear their focus is always on fun over profit.

“I like the faculty of art separated from money,” Hayward said.

The group said the high amount of foot traffic through the Ped Mall accentuated the interactive experience.

While the group mainly plays in Iowa City, there were previous attempts to set up in Cedar Rapids that didn’t succeed, Zimmerman said. Audiences there were less willing to participate.

As summer comes to a close and the cold creeps in, the group plans to carry their rhythm indoors while still welcoming anyone who wants to join.

The group will continue playing Tuesdays at the Ped Mall through October before going indoors to Full Moon Dance Studio during winter.

They will also play at the Neighborhood Jamboree at Benton Hill Park on Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., and participation is, as always, encouraged.