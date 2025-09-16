Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver to retire, not seek reelection in 2026

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver announced Tuesday he will step down from his leadership position and not seek reelection. Whitver was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2024.

According to a news release from Iowa Senate Republicans, Whitver will serve as Majority Leader until Senate Republicans elect a new leader in the near future.

Whitver was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2011 and elected Senate President in 2016, when Senate Republicans regained a majority. He was elected Senate Majority Leader in 2018 and has continued to be reelected.

Whitver led Senate Republicans while they, along with a Republican trifecta, enacted sweeping legislation to reduce the state’s income tax to a flat 3.8 percent. He also led Republican efforts to ban abortion after the detection of a fetal heartbeat, changes to Iowa’s regulatory system, and fiscal responsibility.

The Senate Republican caucus has also expanded from 29 seats to 35 seats after the 2024 election, creating the first supermajority in over half a century.

“I first started campaigning for the Iowa Senate hours after my oldest daughter was born,” Whitver said in a news release. “I ran because taxes were too high, and I wanted to make it easier to work, start a business, and raise a family in Iowa.”

Whitver said he believes he accomplished his goals for the state government and is looking forward to spending more time with his family while battling his brain cancer.

“My oldest daughter is now driving, and my three children are very active, making family life busier than ever,” Whitver said in a news release. “I continue to battle a brain tumor, and while progress remains positive, I still have a long way to go. My work in the Senate may be coming to a close, but my commitment to making Iowa the best state in the country will always be a part of my life.”

Following his announcement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds praised Whitver’s leadership in the Senate, crediting large legislative accomplishments to his leadership.

“Those achievements did not happen by accident,” Reynolds said in a news release on Tuesday. “His influence has reshaped our state and given families more breathing room through tax relief, more confidence through responsible budgeting, and more certainty that their government is working for them—not the other way around.”

Iowa GOP Chair Jeff Kaufmann said Whitver’s influence helped grow the Republican cause in Iowa.

“Jack Whitver has been a tremendous leader for our party and for the people of Iowa,” Kaufmann said in a news release on Tuesday. “Under his steady hand, Senate Republicans grew their majority to historic levels, making the Iowa Senate one of the strongest conservative chambers in the nation.”