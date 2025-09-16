Opinion | The common misconception about parking

I often find myself resorting to the same question every time I try making small talk around campus: “How are you liking the city?” To which I am often hit with “It’s great, but parking sucks.”

I hear this complaint so often I am starting to assume it is the consensus among students. “My apartment has terrible parking,” “Parking meters are so expensive,” “They should make campus parking free,” are other common complaints I hear.

Some groups have even gone as far as to turn their complaints into advocacy — from the campus Instagram meme page, which is not affiliated with the university, posting a utopian image captioned “society if there was ample parking on the UIowa campus,” to the Undergraduate Student Government.

USG approached city officials and the university’s Transportation and Parking Department to address the need for student parking.

In a recent research project with the UI School of Planning and Public Affairs, fourth-year UI student Charlie Thomas analyzed the comments section of a health and transportation survey conducted on campus. He found about a quarter of the responses

mentioned parking.

So the question must be asked: Does Iowa City really need more parking?

To help answer this question, I asked Bogdan Kapatsila, assistant professor at the School of Planning and Public Affairs.

“When something is not expensive and convenient, like parking in many parts of Iowa City, it generates more demand since people perceive it as a norm. Using that perspective, there will never be enough parking,” he said.

If Iowa City were to create more parking, Kapatsila said, more people would choose to drive instead of walking, biking, or using the public buses — creating what transportation planners and engineers call “induced demand.”

Eventually, this funding and land dedication for car infrastructure would lead to a reduction of bus, bike, and walking infrastructure. People who previously utilized those systems would be forced to rely more on cars, which only further increases the demand

for parking.

The city does not have unlimited amounts of funding and land. It must choose which transportation projects to invest in based on their goals for the community. The Iowa City Comprehensive Plan outlines these objectives, which include reducing emissions, improving health of citizens, and making housing more affordable.

Active modes of transport, Kapatsila said, are necessary to reach these goals. By making biking, walking, and busing options more available, we can reduce the emissions cars bear and advocate active lifestyles. When it comes to housing affordability, we can choose to use land for building more housing, rather than more driving lanes and parking spaces.

I’d consider the UI to be relatively walkable. Instead of regressing readily available ways to boost walking attitudes, we should embrace what campus has to offer.

In another option to increase affordability of housing while meeting the parking demands, we could do what many cities have done before and remove parking minimum requirements. This would allow developers or landlords to decide how much parking to provide.

That cost — which can range from $25,000 to $35,000 per space — is met with increasing rent and price of purchasing. This means developers will have the options to select the type of housing and infrastructure to provide, increasing the diversity of offerings — in terms of cost — to residents as well.

“Looking at these objectives, Iowa City does not need more parking,” Kapatsila said.

Being that most students at the university have grown up in the rural and suburban Midwest, it is understandable why they are most comfortable using cars. Even though the city and campus provide an excellent bus system, many people still find themselves driving; it is what they are used to, especially if they live far away from the heart of Iowa City.

Unfortunately, this leads many to misunderstand how transportation works in larger cities — what they perceive as a severe lack of parking is actually a purposeful and strategic investment in sustainable transportation methods.

I encourage students to not advocate for our campus and city to be structured around cars; advocate for it to be structured around people transportation infrastructure is key.