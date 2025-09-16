Meet Iowa’s ‘Midwest Princess’ behind a bold new queer musical

“Where are my freaks?”

This punchy call comes from “Drag’daLore: The Musical Ballroom Epic,” the debut musical from

Adrian Enzastiga.

Enzastiga is a graduate student in the University of Iowa’s Playwrights Workshop and is a self-proclaimed Midwest princess.

Originally from Omaha, Nebraska, Enzastiga majored in English and creative writing and screenwriting as an undergrad at the UI.

During his fourth year, Enzastiga enrolled in professor Lisa Schlesinger’s undergraduate playwriting workshop, where he discovered and explored his true passion for playwriting.

Unlike screenwriting, which emphasized structure, the class encouraged him to trust his artistic instincts.

“I felt like I fit into playwriting more than I had any other art form,” Enzastiga said.

Since joining the Playwrights Workshop, he has leaned into his “weird, off-putting” artistic side, describing it as raunchy, absurd, and aggressively funny.

After some time away from Iowa working as a social worker, Enzastiga has strutted back in great fashion, returning with “Drag’daLore: The Musical Ballroom Epic,” his first musical.

He describes the musical as “a love letter to queer people everywhere.”

“[The show is] very camp, very burlesque, very funny, very raunchy, very offensive. Be prepared to clutch some pearls,” Enzastiga said.

This fierce energy carries into the story itself, which is set in a world where everyone is born in drag: full face, full makeup, everything.

The world, Enzastiga said, parallels our own, much like “The Lego Movie” or “Barbie,” and follows another Midwest princess who heads to the big city only to discover it isn’t as glamorous as she expected.

Characters include a princess protagonist, a villain, a love interest, and, of course, gaggles of mean queens and freaks.

Though Enzastiga has no composing experience, he collaborated with Mark Bruckner, resident music director in the Department of Theatre Arts at the UI, to write the score.

True to drag culture, the music mixes catchy pop choruses with rap verses.

“Real life drag queens, most of them cannot sing. You fake it until you make it. They call it drag delusion,” Enzastiga said, crediting “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as inspiration for the style of song.

Bruckner called the collaboration “a super joyful process,” highlighting Enzastiga’s creativity and ability to blend drag tradition with theatrical music.

John Stinson, a cast member and UI fourth-year student, said working with Enzastiga is equally energizing.

“Adrian infuses the space with such great energy, it allows me to feel grounded,” Stinson said.

Written a year ago, the musical still holds its original intent to celebrate joy for marginalized communities, even in the current cultural climates, Enzastiga said.

“I hope my audience is left with joy, a sense of community with fellow queer people, and confidence to express themselves authentically and throw the construct of gender out the window,” he said.

In addition to using “RuPaul’s Drag Race” as inspiration, Enzastiga also bleeds into the musical himself.

Before writing the show, Enzastiga performed drag as Azula Rosa, a character who also appears onstage.

In this fall’s staged reading, Azula Rosa joins a cast of 13, mostly current UI students, with Bruckner on piano.

A reading is set for Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. at Studio 13 with a full production anticipated in the spring, or someday, Enzastiga hopes, on Broadway.

Adrian Enzastiga is a former reporter for The Daily Iowan.