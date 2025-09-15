Review | ‘Breach’ closes out a decade of Twenty One Pilots music

Ten years ago, Grammy Award-winning band Twenty One Pilots released their fourth studio album, “Blurryface,” which initiated a new era for the band. Now, a decade later, their eighth studio album, “Breach,” concludes this segment of the band’s journey.

“Blurryface” opened up Twenty One Pilots fans to a futuristic, dystopian world of pop-punk rap and vocals full of dramatic interludes with satisfying beats and instrumental breaks. It also introduced fans to two characters, Clancy and Torchbearer, who act as band members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, onstage personas.

These characters and music genres are present through every album in this arc, including “Blurryface,” “Trench”, “Scaled And Icy,” “Clancy,” and finally “Breach.”

This collection of albums is supposed to explore the characters’ struggle against oppressive forces in the fictional dystopian world Dema, used as a metaphor for forces such as depression and anxiety.

“Breach” was first announced in May, with the first single from the album, “The Contract,” released the following month. The song instantly soared to the top of the charts. Fans enjoy how similar the song feels to the rest of the band’s work.

Excitement for the album grew even more with the release of the second single, “Drum Show,” which came out a month before the album’s release.

After several sneak peeks and teasers from the band’s social media pages, the album was finally released on Sept. 12 along with a music video for the first song on the album, “City Walls.”

The album features 13 new tracks and was met with widespread positive feedback from fans. “Breach” blends the same pop-punk style of music featured throughout all of the albums in this arc, with deep new lyrics and messages behind their songs.

“City Walls” is a deep song that explores isolation and the personal struggle to understand the world. Repetition in lyrics acts as a plea for guidance, with both fast-paced and slower sections.

Both of the next two songs, “RAWFEAR” and “Drum Show,” continue to have unique beats with a similar lyrical style. They lead into the next song, “Garbage,” which continues the previous songs’ themes.

“The Contract” is a chaotic, powerful song with dramatic energy and a fast pace, with an underlying soft piano tune that can be heard in certain sections of the song. The instrumental variety throughout this song really adds to its appeal.

The next song, “Downstairs,” takes a different approach from the previous songs. The pace is slower, and the instruments are more subdued, opting for dramatic moments rather than upbeat energy throughout. The next two songs, “Robot Voices” and “Center Mass,” follow this format as well.

A more vulnerable track, “Cottonwood,” features softer lyrics and instrumental moments. The song was revealed to be a tribute to band member Joseph’s grandfather, who died in 2024.

The album closes out with the four songs, “One Way,” “Days Lie Dormant,” “Tally,” and “Intentions.” Even with 13 new songs, all of them find ways to be unique.

Some of my personal favorites from the album are “Garbage,” “The Contract,” and “Robot Voices.” They all have different strengths, but overall blend with the rest of the songs to form a whole album.

It is unclear what Twenty One Pilots has in store for their fans in the future. With the closing of this era, fans can only hope that the next era continues to live up to the hype.