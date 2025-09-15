Dance is a forgotten form of catharsis, and we need to bring it back

Catharsis is a beautiful word and an even more beautiful feeling. It’s hardly describable in words, but the closest we can come is to call it a release.

Crying is an obvious catharsis, and I’m quite jealous of those who can cry every day. Screaming is another. Steve Jobs famously practiced scream therapy in the hills behind Stanford University, bellowing into the darkness as a way of emotional release.

I’ve practiced screaming in my car when I’m going at least seventy miles an hour, so there’s no chance of being heard. It does actually feel beneficial.

Singing is another form of catharsis often done in solitude. There’s something to be said about why so many religions incorporate singing. Catharsis comes in many forms, but dancing has always been one of the most communal.

In 1518, a strange disease afflicted the city of Strasbourg, France. Day and night, hundreds were plagued by an odd affliction — hopping, flailing, and whooping under the hot July sun. For days, they danced with no sleep and no food.

Many, despite the pleas of others and the actions of the city council, danced until they died of exhaustion. It’s a common example of mass hysteria, and why it happened is still a matter of speculation.

My favorite theory is that the dance was brought on by an excess of stress in the population. Having faced famine, plague, isolation, and fear, their minds gave out. But their legs took over.

It was a catharsis — an uncontrollable explosion of pent-up emotion. Uncontrollable because even when they had control, they could find no other outlet or respite.

Dancing is a more powerful form of catharsis than any other, but over the last decade, people have become less encouraged to dance in public places, including bar dance floors.

“There would be a line around the block onto Iowa Avenue right at 8 p.m. There would be like four hundred people, the whole 8 to 10 p.m., and people were dancing like crazy,” local DJ Davin Titus said.

Most nights now, many bars in Iowa City are empty of dancers — even bars like ReUnion with entire floors dedicated to dancing. In their place is a great crowd of chatters who occasionally nod their heads to the beat as they look forward to their next drink.

Dance is one of the many things we lost in our society’s sprint toward individualism. But we’ve become so defensive and afraid to be embarrassed that we’ve retreated into our own worlds. We’ve forgotten there is release in flailing your arms like an idiot to the beat of a song you might not even like or in dancing with a stranger you don’t know and might never see again.

There’s joy in dancing; there doesn’t even need to be skill. If you don’t want to dance, there are numerous bars for chatting and standing around: Bo-James, Camp, Scout’s Honor, and Gabe’s — excluding the upstairs performance area — to name a few off the top of my head.

Many of us are stressed, lonely, disconnected, angry, or a combination of these emotions. But while those feelings may seem unique, you’re never alone. Cry because you can, and then, that same night, go dance in a crowd of strangers to remind yourself you’re not the only one in town carrying some pain.

Dancing wasn’t dangerous in Strasbourg; it was the world that had no other safe outlets for movement. The tragedy of it is not that they danced, it’s that they didn’t dance sooner.

So, despite the pressures of the modern world, don’t wait to dance until the fear of embarrassment disappears because it won’t. Get out there and move.